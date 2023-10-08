Movies | Celebrities

A closer look at Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Raashi Khanna’s Banarasi saree styles [Photos]

Hold onto your fashion hats because we're diving into a world of sheer elegance and timeless style with Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, and Raashi Khanna, as they take on the enchanting realm of Banarasi sarees

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Oct,2023 19:40:00
A closer look at Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Raashi Khanna’s Banarasi saree styles [Photos] 859509
  • Highlights:
  • Deepika Padukone’s pink Banarasi saree and gold jewelry blend tradition and trend.
  • Raashi Khanna’s vibrant orange Banarasi saree and accessories exude elegance.
  • Kriti Sanon’s pink saree with silver borders and gold jhumkas modernizes tradition.

Hold onto your fashion hats because we’re diving into a world of sheer elegance and timeless style with Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, and Raashi Khanna, as they take on the enchanting realm of Banarasi sarees. Get ready for a fashion feast that will leave you craving for more!

Deepika Padukone: Pink Perfection

Deepika Padukone could make any color look fantastic, but when she steps into a pink Banarasi saree with golden zari work, magic happens! She didn’t stop there – she elevated the look with her iconic gelled hairbun, a smokey cat-eye that could rival any feline, nude lips, and the pièce de résistance: a stunning gold choker neckpiece and ear studs. Deepika’s style is a perfect blend of tradition and trendsetting.

A closer look at Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Raashi Khanna’s Banarasi saree styles [Photos] 859504

Raashi Khanna: Orange Radiance

When Raashi Khanna decided to paint the town orange, she did it with sheer elegance. Her vibrant orange Banarasi saree paired with a stylish noodled strap halter neck blouse was a sight to behold. Her blonde wavy hair added a touch of drama, while minimal makeup allowed her natural beauty to shine through. And let’s not forget those emerald beaded accessories that added a touch of sophistication to the ensemble.

A closer look at Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Raashi Khanna’s Banarasi saree styles [Photos] 859505

A closer look at Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Raashi Khanna’s Banarasi saree styles [Photos] 859506

Kriti Sanon: Pink with Silver Sparks

Kriti Sanon brought a contemporary twist to the classic Banarasi saree with her beautiful pink creation featuring silver borders. She rocked sleek straight hair, sleek eyebrows, and pink lips, giving the traditional attire a modern twist. But the cherry on top? A pair of exquisite gold jhumkas that added an element of regal charm to her look.

A closer look at Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Raashi Khanna’s Banarasi saree styles [Photos] 859507

A closer look at Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Raashi Khanna’s Banarasi saree styles [Photos] 859508

Banarasi Sarees: Where Tradition Meets Trend

Banarasi sarees are not just pieces of clothing; they are a living legacy of India’s rich cultural heritage. Hailing from the city of Varanasi, these sarees are known for their opulent silk fabric and intricate zari work. They’re a celebration of tradition and splendor, and these Bollywood divas are the torchbearers of this rich heritage.

In a world where fashion trends come and go, Banarasi sarees remain eternal. They are a testament to the timeless beauty of Indian craftsmanship. Deepika Padukone, Raashi Khanna, and Kriti Sanon have not just worn sarees; they’ve celebrated a piece of history and art. So, the next time you drape a Banarasi saree, remember that you’re wearing a masterpiece that’s been cherished for generations.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Parineeti Chopra: Celeb-approved long hairstyles to rock lehengas 859014
Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Parineeti Chopra: Celeb-approved long hairstyles to rock lehengas
"History in the Making: India's first ever trailer launch by fans! Fans of Tiger Shroff , Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan will Join Forces to Exclusively launch the trailer of Ganapath before the official launch" 859019
“History in the Making: India’s first ever trailer launch by fans! Fans of Tiger Shroff , Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan will Join Forces to Exclusively launch the trailer of Ganapath before the official launch”
Fans Go Wild as 'Hum Aaye Hain' Drops-Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon Set the Dance Floor on Fire 858903
Fans Go Wild as ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ Drops-Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon Set the Dance Floor on Fire
Kriti Sanon reunites with sister Nupur, stuns in lime green co ord set 858924
Kriti Sanon reunites with sister Nupur, stuns in lime green co ord set
Unlock galactic glow with Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone & Mrunal Thakur’s gold earrings 858809
Unlock galactic glow with Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone & Mrunal Thakur’s gold earrings
Bookmark these co ord set styles by Kareena Kapoor, Raashi Khanna & Katrina Kaif [Photos] 858756
Bookmark these co ord set styles by Kareena Kapoor, Raashi Khanna & Katrina Kaif [Photos]

Latest Stories

[Viral Photos] Aishwarya Rai's pictures from her early modelling days leave internet in awe 859578
[Viral Photos] Aishwarya Rai’s pictures from her early modelling days leave internet in awe
BFFs on Beach! Mouni Roy & Disha Patani turn up sass in bikini sets [Video] 859600
BFFs on Beach! Mouni Roy & Disha Patani turn up sass in bikini sets [Video]
Anupam Kher, Anand L Rai Hail Tejas Trailer , Fans Call for Kangana's National Award 859654
Anupam Kher, Anand L Rai Hail Tejas Trailer , Fans Call for Kangana’s National Award
Pooja Entertainment's Mission Raniganj‘s Victory Anthem 'Jeetenge' Starring Akshay Kumar sung by Bpraak Set to Elevate patriotism ; Releasing Tomorrow 859650
Pooja Entertainment’s Mission Raniganj‘s Victory Anthem ‘Jeetenge’ Starring Akshay Kumar sung by Bpraak Set to Elevate patriotism ; Releasing Tomorrow
Bhagavanth Kesari Promotions: Kajal Aggarwal jams with director Anil Ravipudi [Video] 859597
Bhagavanth Kesari Promotions: Kajal Aggarwal jams with director Anil Ravipudi [Video]
Curl festive flair this season in floral salwar suits like Shivangi Joshi 859595
Curl festive flair this season in floral salwar suits like Shivangi Joshi
Read Latest News