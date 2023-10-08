A closer look at Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Raashi Khanna’s Banarasi saree styles [Photos]

- Highlights:
Hold onto your fashion hats because we’re diving into a world of sheer elegance and timeless style with Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, and Raashi Khanna, as they take on the enchanting realm of Banarasi sarees. Get ready for a fashion feast that will leave you craving for more!
Deepika Padukone: Pink Perfection
Deepika Padukone could make any color look fantastic, but when she steps into a pink Banarasi saree with golden zari work, magic happens! She didn’t stop there – she elevated the look with her iconic gelled hairbun, a smokey cat-eye that could rival any feline, nude lips, and the pièce de résistance: a stunning gold choker neckpiece and ear studs. Deepika’s style is a perfect blend of tradition and trendsetting.
Raashi Khanna: Orange Radiance
When Raashi Khanna decided to paint the town orange, she did it with sheer elegance. Her vibrant orange Banarasi saree paired with a stylish noodled strap halter neck blouse was a sight to behold. Her blonde wavy hair added a touch of drama, while minimal makeup allowed her natural beauty to shine through. And let’s not forget those emerald beaded accessories that added a touch of sophistication to the ensemble.
Kriti Sanon: Pink with Silver Sparks
Kriti Sanon brought a contemporary twist to the classic Banarasi saree with her beautiful pink creation featuring silver borders. She rocked sleek straight hair, sleek eyebrows, and pink lips, giving the traditional attire a modern twist. But the cherry on top? A pair of exquisite gold jhumkas that added an element of regal charm to her look.
Banarasi Sarees: Where Tradition Meets Trend
Banarasi sarees are not just pieces of clothing; they are a living legacy of India’s rich cultural heritage. Hailing from the city of Varanasi, these sarees are known for their opulent silk fabric and intricate zari work. They’re a celebration of tradition and splendor, and these Bollywood divas are the torchbearers of this rich heritage.
In a world where fashion trends come and go, Banarasi sarees remain eternal. They are a testament to the timeless beauty of Indian craftsmanship. Deepika Padukone, Raashi Khanna, and Kriti Sanon have not just worn sarees; they’ve celebrated a piece of history and art. So, the next time you drape a Banarasi saree, remember that you’re wearing a masterpiece that’s been cherished for generations.