A sneak peek into Ridhima Ghosh-Gaurav Chakraborty’s ‘nature inspired’ maternity photoshoot

Ridhima Ghosh and her beloved partner Gaurav Chakraborty recently took to Instagram to share their enchanting maternity photoshoot set amidst the serene embrace of nature. Check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Sep,2023 13:30:55
Bengali actress Ridhima Ghosh and her beloved partner Gaurav Chakraborty recently took to Instagram to share their enchanting maternity photoshoot set amidst the serene embrace of nature. Their photos not only resonated with their followers but also radiated the profound joy of soon becoming parents.

Decoding Ridhima’s look

Ridhima Ghosh, glowing with maternal radiance, graced the photoshoot wearing a stunning maternity ensemble. Her lemon-yellow top, adorned with intricate green abstract floral patterns, not only accentuated her beauty but also celebrated the vibrant life within. Complementing this, she opted for green maternity trousers, seamlessly blending with the lush green surroundings. To complete her look, she adorned herself with a flowing lime-green printed long shrug, adding an ethereal touch to the photographs.

Gaurav looked the coolest

Beside her stood Gaurav Chakraborty, looking spectacularly grand and cool in his casual attire. Dressed in a white casual tee paired with printed trousers, he showcased the same love and excitement that emanated from Ridhima’s radiant smile.

Check out-

A sneak peek into Ridhima Ghosh-Gaurav Chakraborty’s ‘nature inspired’ maternity photoshoot 848313

A sneak peek into Ridhima Ghosh-Gaurav Chakraborty’s ‘nature inspired’ maternity photoshoot 848314

Parenthood, often described as the most beautiful chapter in a couple’s life, is an emotion that transcends words. It’s the joy of nurturing new life, the thrill of guiding and witnessing a tiny miracle grow, and the shared responsibility of moulding a bright future. Ridhima and Gaurav’s photoshoot not only captured their journey into this incredible adventure but also reminded us all that parenthood is the ultimate expression of love, care, and togetherness. It’s a feeling that transcends fashion and settings, resonating deeply with every heart that believes in the magic of new beginnings.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

