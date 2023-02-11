The two most common Bengali saree varieties are the Baluchari and the tant saree. During the reign of the Mughals in India, the tant saree was extremely popular. The British attempted everything they could to destroy the tant saree business in India, but history shows that they were unsuccessful. Baluchari sarees, on the other hand, were named after a little town in Bengal called Baluchari. It was in the 18th century when Murshid Quli Khan, the nawab of Bengal, introduced the skill of creating Baluchari sarees from Dhaka.

Ridhima Ghosh is a Bengali television and film actress from India. In 2007, Ridhima made her acting debut in the Bengali film Raatporir Rupkatha. After that, she made her debut in the Bengali TV series Bou Kotha Kao, which aired on Star Jalsha in 2009. Following that, she appeared in several Bengali films and TV shows, including Rang Milanti, Rajkahini, and Byomkesh.

Ridhima’s elegance and beauty have also been recognized in her modeling career. She has been a fashion diva in terms of style and fashion statements. She has distinctive looks, a lovely aura, and unrivaled enthusiasm that she brings to every job and style she adopts. She just shared a photo of herself wearing a red Bengali saree; scroll down to see her outfit appearance.

Ridhima Ghosh’s Outfit Appearance

Ridhima Ghosh donned a crimson saree with a golden half-sleeved blouse. She wore her hair in a middle-parted puffed style. She applied her heavy makeup with light sparkly eyeshadow, pink blush, and light pink lipstick. She wears a long golden chain with light bangles, long earrings, and a ring. She finished her look with a golden hand clutch purse. In the first shot, she stands and smiles while wearing a full dress for the photo session. In the second photo, she shared a close-up view of herself in the same pose she used for the photoshoot. Ridhima Ghosh captioned her post, “Throwback to ‘T2 turns 16’ evening. #throwback #flashbackfriday #t2turns16.”

