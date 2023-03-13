Gaurav Chakrabarty and Ridhima Ghosh are popular actors from the Bengali entertainment industry. The two were seen opposite each other in films like Rang Milanti and Laptop and the TV series Byomkesh. However, it was the film Rang Milanti that played an important role in bringing them close to each other.

Earlier in an interview with TellyChakkar, Ridhima had said, “We are in a relationship since our Rang Milanti days. And that is why each scene of the film is very important to me.” Gaurav and Ridhima have supported each other through thick and thin. The two have been giving some serious relationship goals all this while.

Gaurav and Ridhima are the real inspiration for all the people out there for true friendship and couple goals. People love them as an on-screen couple and also as an off-screen couple too. We often see pictures of the couple going out together from various sources on the internet and we just can’t help but aww at them. Check below!