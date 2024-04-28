Dazzling TV Divas Hiba Nawab, Ahsaas Channa and Shefali Jariwala show us how to Slay in Designer Sarees

When it comes to ethnic clothing, everyone wants to look their best and put their best foot forward. While dresses, lehengas, shararas, and other ethnic outfits are available, sarees are timeless classic. We’re not the only ones who think that. Celebrities, too have the same thoughts. Here are some of our ethnic saree inspirations for every event. Please have a look at their stunning saree looks.

Ahsaas Channa, Shefali Jariwala & Hiba Nawab’s Saree Appearance

Ahsaas Channa in a white See-through Saree

Ahsaas Channa came to Instagram to share photos of herself standing in a lovely white saree and blouse. The outfit consists of a saree with white lace adorned with dazzling crystals see-through fabric and a dropped end piece with a matching gold embroidered strappy V-neckline blouse. She flaunted her hourglass shape by keeping her hair in a bun style with loose curly strands, opting for shimmery eyes, brown creamy lips, and looking breathtakingly beautiful. She also chose silver and black stone earrings and rings as the ultimate accent, adding further edge to her outfit.

Shefali Jariwala in Yellow Saree

The actress looks stunning in a yellow saree with a multicolored border and a silver lace work-dropped end piece, which she pairs with a sophisticated deep U-neck blouse to elevate the whole appearance. The saree and blouse perfectly combined traditional charm and modern flair. She wore a half-tied and half-open hairstyle, giving her look a timeless appeal. Her makeup was flawless, with sleek brows, winged eyes, and soft nude lips, and she complemented her appearance with a gold choker, a diamond and green stone adorned long necklace, long earrings, gold bangles, and a silver and diamond ring, creating a delicate balance of glamour and delicacy.

Hiba Nawab in yellow Ruffle Saree

She looked lovely in her traditional yellow ruffled saree. The outfit consists of a yellow ruffled pleated tucked end piece teamed with a round neckline, sequin adorned, and a sleeved blouse. Choosing a saree with intricate embroidery on the back adds even more flair to this classic look! She finished the ensemble with contrasting gold jewelry such as a matha patta, earrings, a multi-colored bracelet, and rings. To complete the look, she chose a straight hairstyle and minimal makeup with brown eyeshadow, fluttery lashes, and peach lipstick, adding a subtle touch of color to her radiant face.

