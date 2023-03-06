Allu Arjun is one of the most loved and appreciated superstars that we currently have in the Indian entertainment industry. The man started his career many years back in South cinema and even today, he continues to dominate like no other. Despite having not done a single Hindi project till date, Allu Arjun continues to remain on top at a Pan-India level and well, we are truly proud of his success. While he has always been loved and admired by the masses for all the good reasons, ever since the time he starred in ‘Pushpa’ which became a Nationwide phenomenon, things became even better for him at a professional level. His swag is unmatchable and well, that’s why, even some of the leading modern-day young stars of Bollywood are now remaking his hit movies in Hindi.

It’s not daily that Allu Arjun always shares social media content and new posts from his end. However, whenever he does, it’s important to acknowledge the same and feel the entertainment quotient coming from his end like never before. Well, to tell you all a little bit about his latest post, we get a feeling that he’s also someone who loves International DJ music and in that regard, his favourite could be popular Dutch DJ aka Martin Garrix. Allu Arjun shared a snap of himself from Martin’s latest concert and well, fans genuinely can’t keep calm for real. Well, do you want to check it out? See below folks –

