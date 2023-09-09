Allu Arjun Family Photos: A celebration of love n laughter

Allu Arjun‘s family is a bundle of joy! He’s not just a stylish actor but also a loving husband to Sneha Reddy and a super cool dad to Ayaan and Arha. Their family pictures are like a dose of happiness on social media, making us all go “aww.” Whether it’s dancing with his kids or sharing goofy moments, Allu Arjun sure knows how to keep the fun alive in his family.

Given that, here we share some of Allu Arjun’s moments with his family, that you shouldn’t miss.

Allu Arjun’s anniversary photo

When the Pushpa actor took to his Instagram handle to share a candid picture with his wife Sneha Reddy. The couple looked stunning together in their casuals, as they went all smiles in the selfie. Sharing the picture, Allu Arjun wrote, “Happy Anniversary Cutiee” along with heart emojis.

Family outing in Six Senses Fort Barwara

Allu Arjun, the dancing sensation of Tollywood, knows how to mix work and play! He recently waltzed his way to Six Senses Fort Barwara, and boy, did he have a blast! Sharing a pic that screamed “vacay goals,” he captioned it with, “Had such a lovely time here… A short sweet break with family.” We can only imagine the swag and style he must have added to this royal retreat.

About Six Senses Fort Barwara

Six Senses Fort Barwara is not your average hotel; it’s more like a fairytale castle brought to life! Nestled in the heart of Rajasthan, this place oozes charm and luxury. Imagine staying in a 14th-century fort that’s been transformed into a swanky hotel. You’ll feel like royalty, sipping on chai in the courtyard, or taking a dip in their fabulous pool. And don’t even get me started on their spa – it’s like a rejuvenation vacation all on its own! Six Senses Fort Barwara is where history meets modern-day pampering, and you won’t be able to resist taking a gazillion selfies in this Instagram-worthy wonderland.

Celebrating Birthdays

When the actor shared a monochromatic picture with his son Ayaan on social media going all smiles. Also another one from his own birthday, showing his love and gratitude for his fans, given their warm wishes.

Have a look at the posts-