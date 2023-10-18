Movies | Celebrities

Allu Arjun Hosts 'Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi' Pre-wedding Party With Wife Allu Sneha Reddy, See Photos

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle and shared the photos from the 'Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi' pre-wedding party with family and friends. Check out the photos below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Oct,2023 08:35:49
South actor Varun Tej is all set to tie the knot with Lavanya Tripathi next month. So before that, the pre-wedding festivities have already begun. Varun and Lavanya took to their social media handle and shared a series of photos from the ‘pre-wedding party’ at Allu Arjun’s Sirish’s home. The couple’s close family members and friends were there for this special party. And today, Allu Arjun shares a glimpse of the party. Let’s check out.

Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi’s Pre-wedding Party

Taking to his Instagram handle, Allu Arjun shares photos from the pre-wedding party. All the happy faces were together, celebrating a New beginning for the couple. In the images, there were several known faces, including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Nithiin, Nithiin’s wife Shalini, Sneha Reddy, Allu Sirish, Panja Vasihnav Tej, Ram Charan’s wife Upasana, Sai Dharam Tej, Ritu Varma, and Niharika Konidela and others. In contrast, RRR star Ram Charan missed this special evening.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding will be a destination wedding in Italy’s Tuscany on 1st November 2023.

Allu Arjun Hosts 'Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi' Pre-wedding Party With Wife Allu Sneha Reddy, See Photos 862157

Allu Arjun Hosts 'Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi' Pre-wedding Party With Wife Allu Sneha Reddy, See Photos 862158

About Varun And Lavanya

Varun is a well-known actor in the South industry. He is the son of actor and producer Nagendra Babu. And he marked his debut in films in 2014 with Mukunda. In contrast, Lavanya is a known actress in Tamil industry. She has worked in films like ‘Doosukeltha,’ ‘Bramman,’ and ‘Happy Birthday.’

What is your reaction to these pre-wedding party photos? Let us know in the comments box below.

