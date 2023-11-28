Amrapali Dubey serves airport fashion goals in black bodycon and zebra jacket

Amrapali Dubey rocked the airport look on her way to Banaras, and it’s like she turned the place into a big fashion party!

Decoding Amrapali’s look

First things first, she wore this cool black dress that fits her really well – imagine strutting through the airport like it’s your own personal catwalk.

Then, she added this funky zebra jacket on top. It’s not just any jacket; it’s like a piece of art that makes you stop and go, “Whoa, that’s cool!” Comfort is key, so she paired the dress with comfy sneakers. And guess what? She carried this fancy white handbag that probably holds all her travel secrets.

For makeup, she kept it simple, letting her outfit shine. But the real superstar of the show? Those trendy glasses she wore, making her look even cooler. She shared the pics and said she’s “always happy while travelling to Banaras.”

Celebrities especially are turning airports into their own fancy catwalks. Thanks to cameras and social media, what you wear at the airport has become a big deal. Now, everyone wants to look both comfy and stylish. People are choosing cool jackets and accessories to stand out.