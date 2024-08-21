Amrapali Dubey’s New Horror-Comedy’ Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala 3′: Trailer Release Tomorrow

The wait is finally over for fans of Bhojpuri cinema, as the trailer of Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala 3 is set to release tomorrow morning at 7:30 a.m. on the Nirahua Music World YouTube channel. The film, starring Amrapali Dubey, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Neelam Giri, and Richa Dixit, promises to be a thrilling ride that blends horror and comedy to perfection.

Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala 3 is the latest installment in the popular Bhojpuri horror franchise. This franchise has been entertaining audiences with its unique cocktail of fear and fun. This time, the film is poised to give Bollywood’s Stree a run for its money, with its talented cast and crew promising a memorable experience.

The film’s first glimpse has already been released, showcasing the lead actors in their elements. Amrapali Dubey, last seen in the blockbuster Nirahua Hindustani 4, is set to wow audiences again with her impressive performance. Pravesh Lal Yadav, Neelam Giri, and Richa Dixit complete the cast, bringing their humor and charm to the film.

The film’s poster, shared by Amrapali Dubey on Instagram, hints at a fun-filled ride, with the tagline “Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala 3 is coming to scare women.” With its perfect blend of horror and comedy, the film is expected to appeal to many audiences, from fans of Bhojpuri cinema to those who enjoy a good laugh.

Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala 3 is being produced under the banner of Nirhua’s production house, which has been behind some of the biggest hits in Bhojpuri cinema. With its talented cast, crew, and production values, the film is poised to be a game-changer in the industry.

Stay tuned for tomorrow’s trailer release, and get ready to experience the thrill of Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala 3!