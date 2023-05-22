Congratulations: Khesari Lal Yadav starrer ‘Doli Saja Ke Rakhna’ crosses 50 million views on YouTube

The recently released movie, 'Doli Saja Ke Rakhna,' has garnered immense admiration from audiences, with its captivating storyline and the remarkable chemistry between the lead pair receiving particular acclaim.

Khesari Lal and Amrapali Dubey, celebrated as top actors in the realm of Bhojpuri cinema, continue to grab the spotlight these days. Following Khesari’s recent statements about potentially leaving the Bhojpuri industry, as mentioned in Amar Ujala, the talented duo is now making headlines for their latest film.

Doli Saja Ke Rakhna crosses 50 million views

SRK music taking it

to their Instagram handle wrote, “Thanks for Your Love, Movie “DOLI SAJA KE RAKHNA” Crossed 50 Million Views on @srkmusic @khesari_yadav @aamrapali1101 @sharmilasingh26 @roshansrkmusic @dirrajnish @rakshaguptaofficial”

Reactions

One wrote, “Mene iss movie ko bahut bar dekha kyuki ye movie humko bahut pasand aaya”

Another wrote, “@aamrapali1101 yess I’m happy congratulations 🎉 Babu mere dono Anmol Ratan hain is movie me 🙂 to dil kaise na ho 🤩 garden garden abhi aur chale rab kare mere dono favourite love you”

A third user wrote, “Khesari Bhaiya Is The best Actor Bhojpuri indrastri me love you ❤️❤️❤️ @khesari_yadav Sir”

A fourth wrote, “Congratulations everyone aap log yasi pyari movie la tai rehiya @srkmusic”