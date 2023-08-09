ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Ananya Panday blooms in floral co-ords, adding rainy season spice to fashion dice

Ananya Panday effortlessly maintains her fashion game, showcasing an endearing and stylish appearance in her floral co-ord ensemble. The outfit boasts an intricate blend of teal blue, orange, and blue floral patches, accentuated with delicate mirror embellishments

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Aug,2023 09:30:52
Ananya Panday blooms in floral co-ords, adding rainy season spice to fashion dice 841516

Ananya Panday effortlessly maintains her fashion game, showcasing an endearing and stylish appearance in her floral co-ord ensemble. The outfit boasts an intricate blend of teal blue, orange, and blue floral patches, accentuated with delicate mirror embellishments. The actress dons the look with her signature charm, perfectly embodying a fusion of elegance and contemporary fashion.

Adding to the ensemble’s allure is Ananya’s wavy short hairdo, which frames her face with an air of casual chicness. The minimalist makeup enhances her natural beauty, while the choice of vibrant orange strappy shoes brings a playful touch to the ensemble. Undoubtedly, this outfit strikes the perfect balance for the rainy season, capturing the essence of comfort and style seamlessly intertwined.

Ananya Panday’s sartorial flair shines through in these images, making it evident that she’s mastered the art of effortlessly blending trendiness with individuality. In her caption accompanying the pictures, she proudly reveals her favorite go-to pairs for the season from @Skechersindia, emphasizing comfort and style as she dons her Foamies collection, fittingly tagged #Rainywear. Through her fashionable choices, Ananya Panday continues to inspire her followers to embrace their unique style with confidence.

Here take a look-

Ananya Panday blooms in floral co-ords, adding rainy season spice to fashion dice 841515

She made her acting debut with the film “Student of the Year 2” in 2019, instantly capturing attention with her charismatic presence and acting prowess. Her portrayal of Shreya Randhawa in the movie earned her recognition and a growing fan base.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Dream Girl Ananya Panday Looks Piping Hot In Pink Bikini From Ibiza Vacation 840383
Dream Girl Ananya Panday Looks Piping Hot In Pink Bikini From Ibiza Vacation
Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday opens up about age gap with Ayushmann Khurrana 840123
Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday opens up about age gap with Ayushmann Khurrana
From Aanand L Rai to Rhea Kapoor: here's how the trailer of Dream Girl 2 wins hearts and support from eminent personalities. 840117
From Aanand L Rai to Rhea Kapoor: here’s how the trailer of Dream Girl 2 wins hearts and support from eminent personalities.
Take Clues From Ananya Panday To Be A Poser In Strapless Ensembles 839730
Take Clues From Ananya Panday To Be A Poser In Strapless Ensembles
Sneak Peek Into Things You Want Know About Ananya Panday 810946
Sneak Peek Into Things You Want Know About Ananya Panday
Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 Trailer Promises a Rib-Tickling Roller Coaster Ride with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday 839775
Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 Trailer Promises a Rib-Tickling Roller Coaster Ride with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday
Latest Stories
Kiara Advani Feels Proud Holding National Flag; Meets BSF Javans 841518
Kiara Advani Feels Proud Holding National Flag; Meets BSF Javans
All Love! Disha Parmar gets mushy with Rahul Vaidya in public 841501
All Love! Disha Parmar gets mushy with Rahul Vaidya in public
Urfi Javed Ditches Bralette In Bikini Style, Hides Her Face With Mask 841472
Urfi Javed Ditches Bralette In Bikini Style, Hides Her Face With Mask
Here Find Out Avneet Kaur's Next Vacation Destination 841467
Here Find Out Avneet Kaur’s Next Vacation Destination
In Pics: Taapsee Pannu looks fierce in spicy red saree 841426
In Pics: Taapsee Pannu looks fierce in spicy red saree
This is what Janhvi Kapoor loves the most! Check out 841358
This is what Janhvi Kapoor loves the most! Check out
Read Latest News