Ananya Panday brings contemporary appeal to edgy shirt and shorts, check out

Bollywood sensation Ananya Panday graced the pages of Grazia magazine’s year-end issue, with a showdown of dapper haute couture. The actress decked up in a classic contemporary ensemble as she posed the magazine cover.

Ananya Panday’s contemporary look in crown winning!

The ethereal silk organza shirt and tie, both from the revered Abraham & Thakore, paired seamlessly with embellished pearl high-waisted shorts by Namrata Joshipura, creating a look that effortlessly blended sophistication with a hint of edgy charm. Ananya’s accessory game was equally on point, featuring hoop earrings, an ear cuff (part of a set), and an open ring, all bedazzled with Swarovski crystals.

The actress elevated her style with a classic gelled hairbun, knotted high and sleek, adding a touch of timeless elegance to the avant-garde ensemble. Her makeup choices were nothing short of bold and classy, with winged eyes that spoke volumes and lips adorned with a lustrous gloss. As she posed for the lens of Grazia’s talented photographers, Ananya Panday exuded high-vogue fashion, capturing the essence of a modern-day style icon.

Notably, Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Panday, couldn’t contain her admiration, expressing her awe through a cascade of love and fire emojis in the comments section. The mother-daughter bond was evident, underscoring the pride Bhavana felt in witnessing her daughter’s fashion prowess on full display.

Grazia, in collaboration with Ananya on Instagram, acknowledged the actress not just for her on-screen talent but also for her role as an influencer and kindness ambassador. Described as someone who effortlessly passes the vibe check for the values of the new generation, Ananya Panday became the epitome of grace and substance in the world of entertainment and fashion.

See photo:

As the year draws to a close, Grazia sets the stage for a celebration like no other, delving into the festive spirit with an issue that promises to be a visual feast. The magazine, known for capturing the pulse of contemporary culture, bids farewell to 2023 with an emphasis on all things that set the mood for a party – a fitting tribute to the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of fashion, entertainment, and style. With Ananya Panday gracing the cover, this issue is poised to be a collector’s edition, marking a symbolic journey around the sun in the world of high-end fashion and culture.