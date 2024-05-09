Ananya Panday Enjoys ‘Fun Times’ With Buddies Varun Sood & Others

Ananya Panday has been buzzing in the headlines for the past few days. Whether it’s news of her breaking up with her rumored boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur, or stealing attention with her fashion, the actress has become the talk of the town. And now, amidst all the rumors, the actress can be seen enjoying some fun time with her special buddies Varun Sood and others.

On Thursday morning, Ananya shared a glimpse of her ‘fun times’ with her special buddies on her Instagram story. The photo shows her special buddies from last night’s party, including Varun Sood and popular singer Lisa Mishra. The trio can be seen posing for selfies.

Ananya, dressed in a black outfit, looks super cute, flaunting her smile for the photo. Lisa, in a white ensemble, is all smiles, enjoying the happy moment. Varun Sood flaunted his wide smile with a thumbs-up. This cute photo makes it clear that the trio had a great time together.

Work Front

Ananya Panday is currently immersed in the shooting of her highly anticipated project, Call Me Bae. Additionally, she has a string of exciting releases lined up, including Shankara and Bad Newz.

While Lisa Mishra is enjoying the success of her recently released album ‘Sorry, I am Late’.

And Varun Sood will also appear alongside Ananya Panday and others in Call Me Bae.