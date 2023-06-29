ADVERTISEMENT
Ananya Panday Flaunts Midriff In Mirror Selfie, See Pics

The stunning Ananya Panday is known for her charisma and cuteness. In the latest pictures, the diva flaunted her midriff in a mirror selfie; let's check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 Jun,2023 21:11:09
Ananya Panday is a fitness enthusiast, like many actors in the Bollywood business. She has a perfect figure that many crave. Her diet and exercise goals are very beneficial for a fit body. She keeps her fans engaged with her through her inspiring workout videos on her Instagram account. But this time, she is flaunting her figure.

Ananya Panday’s Mirror Selfie

In the latest Instagram dump, Ananya shared a picture flaunting her midriff. Ananya wore a maroon sweatshirt and pants and defined her figure in the mirror selfie. At the same time, her smile grabbed the audience’s attention. The actress posed at her home, and you can see her bathroom in the background.

On the other hand, in the text, she also mentioned that she is getting ready to leave for a community goals challenge. “Seeu @ 3pm DLF promenade Vasant Kunj
For the @skechersindia community goal challenge
@skechersperformanceindia.”

Ananya Panday is a famous actress with many successful films. She started her journey as Student Of The Year 2 and has been featured in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, and others. In contrast, her social media presence keeps her in talks. She has millions of followers on her profile who wait for her to post.

