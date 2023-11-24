Ananya Panday Gives Her Sheer Black Dress A Charming Spin With Handbag

For all those fashion enthusiasts, Ananya Panday’s new look is just a treat for them. Adding to her spectacular fashion diary, the Dream Girl 2 actress this time shares an exquisite example of style as she gives her sheer black dress a charming spin with the handbag. Here’s find out how Ananya nails her look in a stunning sheer dress.

Ananya Panday’s Sheer Black Dress Glam

Creating a fashion moment that makes heads turn, Ananya Panday shows love for style in the sheer black dress. The strappy sleeves with jaw-dropping neckline followed by the fitting dress look stylish. The outfit hugged her body so perfectly that it defined her curves. The sheer detail on one side looks sexy.

The Dream Girl 2 actress ditches accessories and opts for bold black cat eye makeup with a minimal makeover. Her sleek hairstyle complements her appearance. However, the actress gives her sheer black dress a charming spin with the luxurious silver satin crystal mesh handbag from Jimmy Choo with a whopping amount of 3595 €, which is approximately 3.17 lakhs. In addition, the black velvet plumps with crystal embellishment worth 925 €, which is approximately 84k, uplifts her appearance.

Did you like Ananya Panday's stylish glam in the black dress?