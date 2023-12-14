Ananya Panday Keeps Winter Fashion Bar High In Off-shoulder Sweater With Acid Wash Denim

The heartthrob Ananya Panday has been making headlines lately. Her fashion file always keeps her at the top of the buzz. The Dream Girl actress takes the fashion bar high this time with her latest glam in a stylish sweater and colored denim jeans. The enchanting look has left us spellbound. Let’s have a closer look below.

Ananya Panday’s Winter Fashion

Like we wish to keep the winter stylish and warm, Ananya serves ‘goals’ in her latest outfit choice. The diva opts for a yellow off-shoulder cropped sweater, accentuating her jaw-dropping neckline and beautiful shoulders. The front slit pattern enhances her curvaceous midriff. She pairs her look with high-waist yellow acid-wash denim jeans, creating a complementing look. Ananya balances style and allure with her winter fashion.

Ananya Panday keeps her fashion simple yet stylish. The diva adorns her look with the small metallic earrings. Her sleek tied hairstyle gives her look an extra dose of sophistication. The red eye shadow, rosy shine cheeks, and nude pink lips give her look an extra dose of glamour.

In the series of photos, Ananya Panday poses chic in the striking moments on a chair. Her fashion always grabs attention wherever she is. And this winter goals is undoubtedly making us fall for her.

