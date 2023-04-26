ADVERTISEMENT
Ananya Panday shares special message for Aryan Khan amidst rift rumours, check out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
26 Apr,2023 09:48:49
Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan have been two individuals who have been great friends for quite a long time. The two of them have known each other since their childhood days and well, come what may, anything and everything from their end makes their fans melt in awe in the true and genuine sense of the term. Whenever Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan have enjoyed cute and adorable friendly moments together, it has always been an enjoyable experience for the audience to see and admire them. Both of them have always supported each other the right way and well, it is quite an interesting aspect indeed.

Check out how Ananya Panday wished Aryan Khan on his special day:

Yesterday marked a special occasion for Aryan Khan as the young stud of Bollywood started his career professionally and how. He’s now directed an ad project featuring none other than his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan and well, fans are going berserk about that fact. Currently, Ananya Panday decided to give a shoutout to Aryan Khan for his new achievement and well, we are absolutely loving every bit of it. Well, do you want to check it out and understand better? See below folks –

Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

