Ananya Panday Shares ‘Unseen’ Photos In Swimsuit, Shanaya Kapoor Has The Most Surprising Reaction

Ananya Panday, a beloved and stunning actress in Bollywood, captivates her fans with her incredible personality, acting skills, and social media presence. She has been making headlines with her breakup rumours with her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. Amidst all this, the actress shared a set of unseen photos from her camera roll, sparking a reaction from Shanaya Kapoor.

On her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a series of photos with the caption, “Forgotten photos from my camera roll 🥺💕 (the last pic is a breadstick and it’s meant to be a cute pic pls calm down 😁).”

These images are from her vacations and the party vibes she enjoyed in the past. However, most of the photos feature Ananya Panday in a swimsuit, and she looks absolutely breathtaking. Her hourglass figure and toned legs are proof of a dedicated fitness regime. Besides that, the actress shared insights from her wardrobe and snapshots from her award functions.

Ananya’s cuteness throughout the photos caught our attention, and we couldn’t get enough of her. In the last image, she enjoys dinner at a restaurant. She candidly posed with a breadstick like a cigarette and made it clear in her caption.

However, her best friends couldn’t resist reacting as Shanaya Kapoor dropped an evil face emoji. While Suhana Khan wrote, “O m g (with a red heart popping emoji)” On the other hand, Gauahar Khan commented, “Hotness (with a fire emoji). And Ananya’s mother dropped several red heart emojis.