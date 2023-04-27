Ananya Panday Turns Barbie Doll In Pink Bodycon Dress; Fan Says National Heartthrob

Ananya Panday looks Barbie doll in her latest pictures in a pink dress

Ananya Panday is one of the fashionistas of B-town. The diva chooses to slay her style every time she steps out. Her impeccable fashion has left the audience mesmerized. And yet again, the actress is making fans lovestruck over her gorgeousness. Read more to see her latest photo dump.

Ananya Panday Barbie Doll Looks

Ever since the teaser release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, the internet has turned everything about Barbie. The film features Margot Robbie in the link world, and everything has changed to pink online. And so following the trend, Ananya Panday also turned the Barbie doll into a baby pink bodycon shoulder mini dress. Her long silver earrings, messy hair bun, bold eyes, and minimalistic makeup added to her glamour. In addition, Ananya’s outfit seems a perfect party fit for the summer.

The striking pictures in the bodycon dress defined her toned figure. The edgy looks made the audience go gaga over her style. She captioned her post, “this Barbie is….💖.”

Reacting to Ananya Panday’s new looks, the viewers spammed the comments section. A user wrote, “Looking pretty as always @ananyapanday truly has the best styling out of the current actresses… u actually feel like recreating her looks. Kudos to her & her stylist.”

The other said, “This Barbie is an icon🔥.”

The third commented, “this barbie is ‘Stealing everyone’s hearts and is the new national heartthrob.”

Did you like Ananya Panday's Barbie avatar?