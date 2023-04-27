ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Ananya Panday Turns Barbie Doll In Pink Bodycon Dress; Fan Says National Heartthrob

Ananya Panday looks Barbie doll in her latest pictures in a pink dress

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Apr,2023 15:50:24
Ananya Panday Turns Barbie Doll In Pink Bodycon Dress; Fan Says National Heartthrob

Ananya Panday is one of the fashionistas of B-town. The diva chooses to slay her style every time she steps out. Her impeccable fashion has left the audience mesmerized. And yet again, the actress is making fans lovestruck over her gorgeousness. Read more to see her latest photo dump.

Ananya Panday Barbie Doll Looks

Ever since the teaser release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, the internet has turned everything about Barbie. The film features Margot Robbie in the link world, and everything has changed to pink online. And so following the trend, Ananya Panday also turned the Barbie doll into a baby pink bodycon shoulder mini dress. Her long silver earrings, messy hair bun, bold eyes, and minimalistic makeup added to her glamour. In addition, Ananya’s outfit seems a perfect party fit for the summer.

The striking pictures in the bodycon dress defined her toned figure. The edgy looks made the audience go gaga over her style. She captioned her post, “this Barbie is….💖.”

Ananya Panday Turns Barbie Doll In Pink Bodycon Dress; Fan Says National Heartthrob 801850

Ananya Panday Turns Barbie Doll In Pink Bodycon Dress; Fan Says National Heartthrob 801851

Ananya Panday Turns Barbie Doll In Pink Bodycon Dress; Fan Says National Heartthrob 801852

Ananya Panday Turns Barbie Doll In Pink Bodycon Dress; Fan Says National Heartthrob 801853

Ananya Panday Turns Barbie Doll In Pink Bodycon Dress; Fan Says National Heartthrob 801854

Ananya Panday Turns Barbie Doll In Pink Bodycon Dress; Fan Says National Heartthrob 801855

Reacting to Ananya Panday’s new looks, the viewers spammed the comments section. A user wrote, “Looking pretty as always @ananyapanday truly has the best styling out of the current actresses… u actually feel like recreating her looks. Kudos to her & her stylist.”

The other said, “This Barbie is an icon🔥.”

The third commented, “this barbie is ‘Stealing everyone’s hearts and is the new national heartthrob.”

Ananya Panday Turns Barbie Doll In Pink Bodycon Dress; Fan Says National Heartthrob 801845

 

Ananya Panday Turns Barbie Doll In Pink Bodycon Dress; Fan Says National Heartthrob 801847

Ananya Panday Turns Barbie Doll In Pink Bodycon Dress; Fan Says National Heartthrob 801848

Ananya Panday Turns Barbie Doll In Pink Bodycon Dress; Fan Says National Heartthrob 801849

Did you like Ananya Panday’s Barbie avatar? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Cocktail Lehenga Ft. Ananya Panday
Cocktail Lehenga Ft. Ananya Panday
Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Ananya Panday and goofy BTS diaries, come check out
Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Ananya Panday and goofy BTS diaries, come check out
Ananya Panday shares special message for Aryan Khan amidst rift rumours, check out
Ananya Panday shares special message for Aryan Khan amidst rift rumours, check out
Nature Love: Ananya Panday Dives Into Marine Life
Nature Love: Ananya Panday Dives Into Marine Life
Dream Girl 2 promo featuring Bhaijaan guarantees a fun riot for audiences
Dream Girl 2 promo featuring Bhaijaan guarantees a fun riot for audiences
This is where Ananya Panday’s ‘sukoon’ is
This is where Ananya Panday’s ‘sukoon’ is
Latest Stories
Take the festive fashion code from Ileana D’Cruz
Take the festive fashion code from Ileana D’Cruz
Review Of The Citadel: High Octane Shero Actioner
Review Of The Citadel: High Octane Shero Actioner
A Fan Tries To Touch Salman Khan; Bodyguard Shera Did This To Save Him
A Fan Tries To Touch Salman Khan; Bodyguard Shera Did This To Save Him
Barkha Bisht Calls Her Divorce The Toughest Decision Of Life, Indraneil Sengupta Refrains To Comment
Barkha Bisht Calls Her Divorce The Toughest Decision Of Life, Indraneil Sengupta Refrains To Comment
Do You Know? Munawar Faruqui Takes Sleeping Pills
Do You Know? Munawar Faruqui Takes Sleeping Pills
Dhvani Bhanushali’s Zumba routine follows a scrumptious burger, here’s proof
Dhvani Bhanushali’s Zumba routine follows a scrumptious burger, here’s proof
Read Latest News