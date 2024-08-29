Avneet Kaur Gushes Over Ananya Panday’s “Amazing” Performance in Call Me Bae’s New Song Vekh Sohneyaa

Avneet Kaur, known for her impressive performances, recently took to Instagram to praise Ananya Panday’s latest endeavor. The song Vekh Sohneyaa, from the highly anticipated series Call Me Bae, has left Avneet in awe, with her complimenting Ananya as “looking amazing” in the music video.

Vekh Sohneyaa, composed, written, and performed by the dynamic duo Charan and Bombay the Artist, marks their musical debut on an OTT platform. The track perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Call Me Bae, where self-love meets romance, making it the ultimate prelude to Bae’s new journey in Mumbai.

The music video captures Ananya, starring as Bae, as she enters her new Mumbai life. Amidst the hustle and bustle, Bae learns more about herself through her close-knit friendships and a new love she is discovering. Ananya shared her excitement about the song: “From the moment I first heard Vekh Sohneyaa, I’ve been hooked; it has truly captured my heart and been on repeat in my playlist.”

Charan, the singer, composer, and co-writer of the track, added, “Vekh Sohneyaa is about the beauty of self-discovery and finding love in unexpected ways.” Bombay, the Artist who lent her voice to the track, shared, “It’s been a fantastic experience bringing Vekh Sohneyaa to life. The track pulls you into the world of Call Me Bae from its first note and is all about the vibrant vibes of BomBae and Bella’s journey.”

Call Me Bae, starring Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur, will start streaming worldwide on Amazon Prime on September 6. With its fresh romantic track and captivating performances, the series is sure to enchant audiences.