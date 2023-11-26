Avneet Kaur’s Sweet Birthday Wish To Her Rumoured Boyfriend Raghav Sharma

The sensational beauty of the town, Avneet Kaur, always amazes her fans through her stints. However, today, the diva grabs our attention because of her personal life. This time, the Tiku Weds Sheru actress shared a cute photo of herself with her rumored boyfriend, Raghav Sharma, wishing for his special day, his birthday, with a sweet note. Let’s take a look below.

Sharing the cute photo, Avneet Kaur wrote in the caption, “His favorite day of the year, happy birthday @raghav.sharma.14661.” In the shared photo, Avneet Kaur and Raghav Sharma can be seen posing together with beautiful smiles on their faces.

In the image, Avneet Kaur can be seen in a glamorous green strapless stress accentuating her jaw-dropping look. With the shiny glam, the actress exudes royalty. She styles her look with shiny cheeks, rich lips, and sparkling eyes. At the same time, her soft curly locks define beauty. On the other hand, the birthday boy Raghav Sharma poses in a black t-shirt with a spiked hairstyle.

Avneet Kaur and Raghav Sharma have been dating each other for 3 to 4 years, but they have kept their relationship under wraps and have yet to make an official announcement. The duo has been snapped together many times at events and partying together.

Did you like Avneet Kaur’s special wish for her rumored boyfriend, Raghav Sharma?