Barbiecore Besties! Manushi Chhillar and Sanjana Sanghi turn sultry in pink swimsuits [Photos]

Sanjana Sanghi and Manushi Chhillar recently set the fashion scene on fire with their Barbiecore-inspired twinning moment in pink swimsuits. The duo undoubtedly captured hearts with their divine and saucy appearance, presenting a vision of style goals.

Manushi Chhillar radiated glamour in a backless sheer rani pink monokini, complemented by purple-tinted shades and a sleek hairdo. Meanwhile, Sanjana Sanghi showcased her style prowess in a chic rani pink bikini set paired with a sophisticated pulled-back ponytail. The ensemble was further accentuated by a choice of pink drop earrings and glossy pink lips, adding a touch of finesse to their beach-ready looks.

Barbiecore fashion, characterized by vibrant and playful aesthetics reminiscent of the iconic Barbie doll, is undeniably on-trend. The vibrant pink swimsuits adorned by Sanjana and Manushi not only reflect the current fashion wave but also emphasize the allure of embracing bold, doll-inspired styles that resonate with contemporary chic.

Coming to beachwear, the duo’s choice of Barbiecore-infused ensembles adds an amusing splash of color and charm, making waves in the world of fashion.

The overall goal of Barbiecore is to capture the fun, feminine, and confident essence associated with Barbie’s timeless fashion, allowing individuals to express their bold and playful side through their clothing choices.

And these two are definitely taking the crown!