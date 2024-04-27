Bollywood Beauties Pooja Hegde, Sonal Chauhan, and Avneet Kaur Showcase Stunning Ethnic Wear for Summer Weddings

Pooja Hegde, Sonal Chauhan, and Avneet Kaur are stunning actresses known for their stunning fashion sense. They have everything in their wardrobes, from traditional lehengas to sizzling bodycon dresses. Today, actresses embrace their look in ethnic suits, and their fashion offers an inspiring traditional look with their elegant and modest style. Take cues below.

Pooja Hegde, Sonal Chauhan, and Avneet Kaur’s Ethnic Look-

Pooja Hegde in Pink Anarkali Set

The beautiful diva looks stunning in a pink Anarkali set. The actress made us stop and gaze again in an ethnic ensemble, this time a light pink Anarkali suit set by Devnaagri. The outfit consisted of deep, slit ¾ length sleeves with a kalidar with Dori embroidered screen printed kurta, matching palazzo pants and an intricately embroidered organza matching dupatta.

She fashioned her look with an open-wavy hairstyle. The diva is accessorized with long gold and green jhumkas and a silver and green ring. She went for a dewy base, defined brows, brown creamy lips, and a cute little bindi, which completes her ethnic avatar.

Sonal Chauhan in Blue Kurta Set

Another trendy ethnic kurta set to style for summer weddings. The diva looks beautiful in a blue kurta set. The outfit features an electric blue round neckline, puffed full sleeves, and a flared midi-length china silk kurta set paired with hand-embroidered detailed pants. The yoke is highlighted with anar motifs in antique gold handwork. The outfit is designed by Paulmi and Harsh.

She adorns herself with a fancy middle-parted open-tousled hairstyle. The actress opted for minimal makeup with bold black eyeliner, kajal kohl, and brown creamy lips. She accessories her outfit with long gold and green jhumka and beige heels to amp up her style quotient.

Avneet Kaur in Purple Ethnic Suit

For a beautiful traditional appearance, opt for this elegant purple ethnic suit. The outfit comes with a purple pure raw silken base with a gold hand-embroidered round neckline, a half-sleeve straight kurta with side cuts, and paired with a matching velvet bolero and pure silk organza dupatta. The outfit is designed by Samir Mantri.

She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted bouncy waves open hairstyle. The diva applied glam makeup with nude eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, and peach glossy lips. She paired her look with gold earrings and a ring and flaunted her desi avatar with graceful ada.

Whose ethnic look will you prefer for this summer’s weddings? Share your thoughts below and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.