Bookmark Sreeleela’s Galactic Peplum Kurta With Flared Pants Is Apt For Reception

Sreeleela takes the fashion world by storm with her latest traditional glam. The diva knows how to strike a balance between ethnicity and modern-day style. The diva opts for a galactic glam in a two-piece traditional outfit from the fashion house Varun Nidhika. Let’s take a closer look below.

Sreeleela’s Galactic Traditional Outfit

Sreeleela dons a black peplum kurta with intricately floral embellished designs paired with matching sheer flared pants with sparkling designs in a V shape, exuding galactic charm. Her whole look was all about glamour and glow, which looked perfect for the reception night.

The stunning Sreeleela styles her hair in soft curls, giving her a breezy touch for the night glam. Her basic black eye makeup with shiny, dewy cheeks and pink, glossy lips complements her simplicity. With the diamond embellished test drop earrings, Sreeleela increases the glamour quotient.

Last but not least, the shiny block heels give her the diva vibes, creating a fashion moment that can stand out effortlessly. Sharing these stunning photos in the traditional flair, she captioned her post, “A floating feather in love with the wind.”

In the series of photos, Sreeleela shows her charm in striking poses, embracing her ethnicity in the modern-day traditional outfit.

Did you like Sreeleela’s galactic glam in traditional? Drop your views in the comments.