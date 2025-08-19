Sreeleela Revives Vintage Glamour with a Modern Twist

Sreeleela radiates royal elegance in her latest enchanting traditional look, which beautifully blends vintage aesthetics with rich cultural heritage. Taking to social media, the actress offered a glimpse of her new ethnic avatar a timeless lehenga ensemble with a contemporary twist. Designed by Aayushi Maniar, the outfit features a luxurious palette of deep maroon, indigo, and gold, brought to life with intricate hand embroidery and delicate sequins. The fusion of old-world charm with modern finesse makes this look a perfect tribute to classic Indian couture, reimagined for today’s fashion-forward generation.

She pairs her lehenga with a matching full-sleeved blouse that features a deep neckline, accentuating her collarbone. The blouse complements the intricately embellished lehenga, which is tailored to create a regal silhouette. Draped gracefully over her shoulder is a rust-orange dupatta with delicate golden detailing, adding an ethereal touch.

Sreeleela styles her hair with a middle part and a classic braid, which is adorned with a red tassel that enhances her desi charm. She adds flicks to her cheeks for a dramatic effect. To complete her look, she wears traditional jewelry, including a statement choker, matching earrings, and a maang tikka, all beautifully encrusted with green stones and pearls.

She chose soft, glowy makeup that highlighted her features with a radiant base, defined brows, and a subtle nude lip, creating a timeless allure.

Sreeleela’s traditional look is a stunning tribute to timeless Indian elegance. From her intricately embroidered lehenga and radiant jewellery to the soft makeup and classic hairstyle, every detail reflects grace and regal charm.