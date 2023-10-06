Bookmark these co ord set styles by Kareena Kapoor, Raashi Khanna & Katrina Kaif [Photos]

Highlights:

Kareena’s power purple, Katrina’s dreamy florals, and Raashi’s abstract artistry shine.

Co-ord sets combine comfort and style effortlessly.

From bossy elegance to abstract artistry, there’s a co-ord set style for all fashionistas to bookmark and slay.

Ladies, it’s time to bookmark some serious style inspiration from none other than the fashion icons themselves – Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Raashi Khanna! These gorgeous beauties have redefined the game with their co-ord sets, and trust us, you’ll want to take notes.

Kareena Kapoor in purple bossy co ord set

First up, the ever-spectacular Kareena Kapoor, who’s making jaws drop in a stunning purple bossy co-ord set. Picture this: a blazer that means business and trousers that skim with sheer elegance. But that’s not all – she tops it off with a sleek hairbun, sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and nude lips. Kareena knows how to blend power and style effortlessly, and this co-ord set is the perfect embodiment of her fierce grace.

Katrina Kaif’s magic in floral co ords

Now, let’s talk about Katrina Kaif, who’s turning heads in a dreamy floral co-ord set that’s more than just a blazer suit – it’s a statement. Her sleek straight hair adds a touch of sophistication, while minimal makeup lets the ensemble do the talking. Katrina proves that a well-chosen co-ord set can make you feel like a million bucks, even with a simple and clean look.

Raashi Khanna’s artistic abstract look

Last but certainly not least, Raashi Khanna brings a burst of abstract fashion into the mix with her green co-ord set adorned with intriguing prints. The top is a masterpiece with full sleeves and a shirt collar, perfectly paired with a high-thigh slit, body skimming skirt. Raashi is a testament to the fact that co-ord sets can be bold, artistic, and oh-so-chic.

Recreate the styles:

The Power Purple Co-Ord

Start with a purple blazer and trousers that exude confidence and style.

Look for well-tailored pieces that fit you perfectly.

Sleek Hairbun and Sleek Eyebrows

Create a sleek hairbun for a powerful yet elegant look.

Define your eyebrows for added impact.

Dewy Eyes and Nude Lips

Achieve dewy eyes with a subtle shimmer eyeshadow.

Keep the lips nude and glossy for a touch of sophistication.

Dreamy Floral Statement

Choose floral blazer and trousers co-ord set that speaks volumes.

Ensure the floral pattern is eye-catching and well-coordinated.

Sleek Straight Hair

Straighten your hair for a sleek and stylish appearance.

Add shine serum for that extra lustre.

Minimal Makeup Magic

Keep the makeup minimal with a focus on clear skin.

A light foundation, subtle blush, and a hint of mascara are all you need.

Green and Print Perfection

Opt for a green co-ord set with intriguing abstract prints.

Ensure the top has full sleeves and a stylish collar.

High-Thigh Slit Skirt

Pair the top with a high-thigh slit, body-skimming skirt for a bold yet chic look.

Choose a skirt that complements the color and style of the top.

Expressive and Chic

Embrace bold and artistic makeup with expressive eyes.

A pop of color on the lips can add an extra dimension to your look.

Co-Ord Sets: Your Fashion Sidekick

Co-ord sets effortlessly combine style and comfort, making them your fashion sidekick.

Bossy Elegance, Dreamy Florals, or Abstract Artistry

Choose the co-ord set style that resonates with your personality and mood.

Mix and match pieces to create your unique co-ord set ensemble.

Bookmark and Slay the Co-Ord Look

Take inspiration from these Bollywood icons, but don’t forget to inject your personal style.

With a well-chosen co-ord set, you’re ready to conquer the world in style!

Co-ord sets are the superheroes of fashion – they effortlessly combine style and comfort, and these Bollywood divas have shown us just how versatile they can be. So, whether you’re looking for bossy elegance like Kareena, dreamy florals like Katrina, or abstract artistry like Raashi, there’s a co-ord set style that’s perfect for every fashionista. Get ready to bookmark these looks, because co-ord sets are here to stay, and they’re here to slay!