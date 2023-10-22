Chitrangda Singh enables power in ivory pant suit, check out photos

Chitrangda Singh has just unleashed a storm of power and style in the most unexpected way! Who says pantsuits are just for the boardroom? This Bollywood beauty is flipping the script and proving that you can be fierce, fabulous, and utterly fashionable in an ivory pantsuit. With photos that scream ‘boss lady,’ Chitrangda is here to redefine what it means to be a style icon. So, fasten your seatbelts because we’re about to embark on a high-powered fashion journey, and you won’t want to miss a single click!

Taking a closer look at her pantsuit style

Chitrangda Singh is turning heads in a silk satin powersuit that’s taking fashion to a whole new level. But this isn’t just any old suit – it’s a powerhouse of style. The jacket is cut with sharp angles that scream authority and emphasize her shoulders, making her presence absolutely commanding. It’s like she’s walking into a room and owning it like a true boss lady.

But hold on, because the sultry factor is dialed up to 11 with a cropped waistcoat that’s giving us a glimpse of her well-toned abs. Who knew a pantsuit could be this sexy and fierce at the same time? Chitrangda certainly did, and she’s proving that fashion is all about pushing boundaries.

Check out photos:

To add that extra touch of allure, Chitrangda rocks bold dewy smokey makeup, and her wavy hair is like a cascading waterfall of elegance. It’s not just an outfit; it’s a full-blown fashion experience, and she’s the star of the show.

Oh, and here’s the kicker – this suit is not just a designer piece; it’s from the racks of Arohi Official, and it can be yours for Rs. 32,975. That’s right, you can own a piece of this fabulous fashion moment. Chitrangda Singh is not just wearing a suit; she’s redefining fashion, one sharp angle at a time. Get ready to be inspired and completely captivated by her style!