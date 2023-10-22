Movies | Celebrities

Chitrangda Singh enables power in ivory pant suit, check out photos

Chitrangda Singh is turning heads in a silk satin powersuit that's taking fashion to a whole new level. But this isn't just any old suit – it's a powerhouse of style

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Oct,2023 21:30:47
Chitrangda Singh enables power in ivory pant suit, check out photos 863468
Credit: Chitrangda Singh Instagram

Chitrangda Singh has just unleashed a storm of power and style in the most unexpected way! Who says pantsuits are just for the boardroom? This Bollywood beauty is flipping the script and proving that you can be fierce, fabulous, and utterly fashionable in an ivory pantsuit. With photos that scream ‘boss lady,’ Chitrangda is here to redefine what it means to be a style icon. So, fasten your seatbelts because we’re about to embark on a high-powered fashion journey, and you won’t want to miss a single click!

Taking a closer look at her pantsuit style

Chitrangda Singh is turning heads in a silk satin powersuit that’s taking fashion to a whole new level. But this isn’t just any old suit – it’s a powerhouse of style. The jacket is cut with sharp angles that scream authority and emphasize her shoulders, making her presence absolutely commanding. It’s like she’s walking into a room and owning it like a true boss lady.

But hold on, because the sultry factor is dialed up to 11 with a cropped waistcoat that’s giving us a glimpse of her well-toned abs. Who knew a pantsuit could be this sexy and fierce at the same time? Chitrangda certainly did, and she’s proving that fashion is all about pushing boundaries.

Check out photos:

Chitrangda Singh enables power in ivory pant suit, check out photos 863463

Chitrangda Singh enables power in ivory pant suit, check out photos 863464

Chitrangda Singh enables power in ivory pant suit, check out photos 863465

Chitrangda Singh enables power in ivory pant suit, check out photos 863466

Chitrangda Singh enables power in ivory pant suit, check out photos 863467

To add that extra touch of allure, Chitrangda rocks bold dewy smokey makeup, and her wavy hair is like a cascading waterfall of elegance. It’s not just an outfit; it’s a full-blown fashion experience, and she’s the star of the show.

Oh, and here’s the kicker – this suit is not just a designer piece; it’s from the racks of Arohi Official, and it can be yours for Rs. 32,975. That’s right, you can own a piece of this fabulous fashion moment. Chitrangda Singh is not just wearing a suit; she’s redefining fashion, one sharp angle at a time. Get ready to be inspired and completely captivated by her style!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Chitrangda On Working With Both Saif & His Daughter 791281
Chitrangda On Working With Both Saif & His Daughter
Pavan Kirpalani's Gaslight was shot in 36 days 785506
Pavan Kirpalani’s Gaslight was shot in 36 days
Chitrangda Singh is beauty to behold in sheer embellished white bodycon gown, see pics
Esha Gupta To Sanjana Sanghi: Beauties Polished Styles At The Red Carpet
The hunger and passion to do good work is what motivates me – Chitrangda Singh
Review Of Bob Biswas: If Looks Could Kill

Latest Stories

Sultry Alert! Disha Patani sets internet abuzz as she poses in white sports bra and low waist pants 863461
Sultry Alert! Disha Patani sets internet abuzz as she poses in white sports bra and low waist pants
Janhvi Kapoor masters glow in handwoven tissue gold saree [Photos] 863456
Janhvi Kapoor masters glow in handwoven tissue gold saree [Photos]
[Photos] Srinidhi Shetty channels her inner white swan in embellished saree with trendy blouse design 863452
[Photos] Srinidhi Shetty channels her inner white swan in embellished saree with trendy blouse design
Fans aka Tejas Team Unite to Roar for the Men in Blue at India vs New Zealand ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Match!" 863503
Fans aka Tejas Team Unite to Roar for the Men in Blue at India vs New Zealand ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Match!”
Party Wear For Women: Digangana Suryavanshi curls swag in lilac mini dress 863446
Party Wear For Women: Digangana Suryavanshi curls swag in lilac mini dress
Mira Kapoor channels ‘wild charm’ in sheer black bodycon dress [Photos] 863442
Mira Kapoor channels ‘wild charm’ in sheer black bodycon dress [Photos]
Read Latest News