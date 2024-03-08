Classic Beauty: Hansika Motwani Radiates Ethnic Glamour In A Multi-Colored Organza Saree

Hansika Motwani is a well-known Indian actress who works predominantly in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She began her career as a child actor in Hindi films and television series. She utilizes social media to interact with her followers, share her experiences, and promote her career in the entertainment sector. Her interesting postings help her gain fame and become an icon among her followers. Regarding fashion, Hansika Motwani never disappoints her followers with her impeccable taste and sense of style. She can elevate any appearance, whether a traditional saree or a gorgeous cut-out dress. And this latest one is just another example of the exquisite.

Hansika Motwani’s Elegant Appearance-

In the captivating outfit, the diva looks absolutely stunning in a multi-colored organza saree and posted pictures on Instagram. The actress appeared in a seafoam and beige multi-colored floral hand, painted floral organza mulberry silk fabric saree with a dropped end piece and paired her outfit with a green and seafoam colored checkered printed sleeveless, deep V-neckline, jacket style blouse. The outfit is from Surmaye and costs Rs. 23,000. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted tight bun hairstyle with white mogra gajra. The diva applied minimal makeup with black eyeliner, blushy cheeks, and light brown matte lipstick. She fashioned her hair in a white pearl embellished layered necklace, matching earrings, and a ring and paired it with beige and gold stone embellished stilettos. In the picture series, she shows her elegance with a beautiful smile and stunning postures.

