Cold Coffee To Night Walks: A Look Into Hansika Motwani’s Dreamy Vacation

The stunning South Indian actress Hansika Motwani never fails to capture hearts with her social media presence. The diva is known for her amazing performance on screen since her childhood. However, her Instagram regular dump keeps her in the top buzz. And this time, the wanderlust diva shares a glimpse of her vacation.

Hansika Motwani’s Dreamy Vacation

Treating her fans on 26th December, Hansika Motwani drops a video of herself from her vacation. In the video, Hansika can be seen enjoying her time to the fullest. In one of her looks, she dons a white trench coat with lush fur around the neckline, giving her a rich look. The black and matching boots complement her overall appearance.

On her dreamy vacation, Hansika Motwani enjoyed her time sipping cold coffee, shopping in malls, embracing cheeky winter fashion, walking on the streets, star gazing, sightseeing, some jacuzzi time posing in front of gorgeous X-mas Trees, and more; her vacation was all about fun, love, and light. Her amazing winter fashion in different outfits, which exude richness and charm, caught our attention throughout the video.

On the work front, Hansika Motwani has been featured in films like Desamuduru, Kantri, Maska, Mappillai, and many others. In contrast, she rose to fame with Shaka Laka Boom Boom.

Did you like Hansika Motwani’s vacation dump? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.