Congratulations! Jacqueliene Fernandez adds Rs. 2 crore BMW i7 to her garage, deets inside

Jacqueline Fernandez has turned her garage into a veritable treasure trove of grandeur as it seems. Among her prized possessions gleams the BMW i7, a splendorous marvel worth a staggering Rs. 2 crores

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Oct,2023 12:41:13
Credit: filmygyan

Zooming into the edge of luxury on wheels, Jacqueline Fernandez has turned her garage into a veritable treasure trove of grandeur. Among her prized possessions gleams the BMW i7, a splendorous marvel worth a staggering Rs. 2 crores. Now, let’s delve into the juicy details of her automotive delight!

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently spotted comfortably seated in the rear of a BMW i7, a luxurious electric sedan valued at approximately Rs 2 crore. According to reports from the media, the Bollywood starlet has become the latest celebrity to join the league of electric vehicle owners, which includes renowned names such as Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit, Pooja Batra, Mandira Bedi, and Mahesh Babu. It’s interesting to note that, much like Jacqueline Fernandez, both Riteish Deshmukh and Ajay Devgn also own electric BMW cars.

All about BMW i7

Jacqueline Fernandez has opted for the BMW i7 electric vehicle, showcasing the latest in German automotive aesthetics. The car boasts a fresh design language, complete with elegant LED lighting and a distinctive kidney-shaped front grille. From the visual cues, it appears that the actress has selected the Brooklyn Grey Metallic colour option. It’s worth mentioning that the BMW i7 offers a spectrum of other captivating colors, including Individual Tanzanite Blue Metallic, Carbon Black Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Individual Dravit Grey Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, and Oxide Grey Metallic.

Reactions on social media

Soon after the news went out all across. One wrote, “Is ko film nahi a Rahi hai phir car kai liye paise kahan se Aya” another wrote, “How come she buys such luxury cars when she is not doing any movie” a third user wrote, “I don’t believe this😮,despite being a floped actresses she still has such an amazing expensive car collection….. Where is money come from? 😇IDK…”

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

