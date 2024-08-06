Darshana Banik Faces Backlash for Portraying Suchitra Sen in Upcoming Film

Actress Darshana Banik has found herself at the center of a social media storm after the release of her look as Suchitra Sen in the upcoming film “Jomaloye Jibonto Bhanu.” The film, directed by Krishnendu Chatterjee, is a tribute to the legendary actress Bhanu Bandopadhyay, and Darshana plays the role of Suchitra Sen in a recreated iconic scene from the classic film “Sare Chuattar.”

However, Darshana’s portrayal of Suchitra Sen has stirred a wave of disappointment among netizens, who have taken to social media to express their feelings. Many have criticized Darshana’s look, stating that she doesn’t resemble Suchitra Sen, and have also questioned her acting abilities, calling her “expressionless.”

Darshana, however, has taken the criticism in her stride, showing resilience and responding to the trolls with wit and sarcasm. Her husband, Saurav Das, has also come to her defense, asking trolls how much they would charge for their suggestions.

Despite the backlash, Darshana has stated that she poured her heart and soul into the role and tried her best to portray Suchitra Sen. However, many netizens remain unconvinced, with some stating that only Raima Sen could do justice to the role.

The controversy surrounding Darshana’s portrayal of Suchitra Sen has sparked a wider debate about film casting choices and whether actors should be judged solely on their looks and acting abilities. While some have defended Darshana’s right to play the role, others have called for more careful casting choices in the future.