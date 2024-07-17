Darshana Banik Shines in ‘Surjo’

The talented Bengali actress Darshana Banik is gearing up for her next release, Surjo, a remake of the Tamil film Mara. The movie, directed by Shiladitya Moulik and produced by Pradeep Chakraborty, also stars Vikram Chatterjee and Madhumita Sarkar in lead roles. Darshana will play the character of Diya, a role she fell in love with after reading the script.

In an interview with Anandabazar, Darshana revealed that she was drawn to the character’s strength and determination, even in the face of adversity. The actress also shared her shooting experience in hilly areas despite her fear of heights. She credited her co-star Vikram and director Shiladitya for their support and encouragement during the shoot.

Darshana also spoke about her chemistry with Vikram, saying they have bonded over a short period and developed a strong on-screen rapport. The film’s story revolves around three individuals, Diya, Uma, and Surjo, and explores their complex relationships and emotions.

Surjo will be released on July 19, and fans are eagerly waiting to see Darshana shine in this new role. Surjo promises to be a hit with audiences with its intriguing storyline and talented cast. The film’s music has already gained popularity, and the trailer, which has received a positive response from viewers, has only added to the excitement.

Darshana’s performance in Surjo is highly anticipated, and her fans are excited to see her in a new avatar. The actress has proven her versatility in her previous films, and Surjo is expected to be another feather in her cap. With its unique storyline and talented cast, Surjo is expected to be a milestone in Darshana’s career.