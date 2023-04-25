"Deepika Has The Right To Ask For.....," Actress Madhoo Raises Voice Against Inequality In B-town

Here check actress Madhoo's reaction to inequality with actresses in B-town.

Actresses being paid less in the industry has always been the talk of the town. But, recently, Priyanka Chopra revealed her feelings about being paid equally to the male actor in the Netflix show Citadel. And now the 90s actress Madhoo is raising her voice against the pay disparity in the B-town. She wants top actresses like Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt to demand equal pay as they pull the crowd to the theatres.

In conversation with TOI, she shared that, “Agar film achchi chali toh log bolte the Ajay Devgn ki film hit ho gayi, Akshay Kumar ki film hit ho gayi, aur agar flop hoti thi toh log bolte the Ajay Devgn ki film flop ho gayi, Akshay Kumar ki film flop ho gayi. I never got blamed for anything. My market went on for 10 years and I was busy with good films. Some became hits and people praised the jodi. No one discredited me for any film, and hence I never questioned it. But hats off to the girls who are questioning it today.”

Further added, “Actresses like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are actually pulling crowds to theatres, so they should definitely ask for higher remuneration. If people are coming to see Deepika, she has the right to ask for the money. In my time, people didn’t come to see just Madhoo on screen; they came to see Ajay-Madhoo, Akshay-Madhoo and so on. I never questioned it because that was the truth.”

