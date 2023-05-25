ADVERTISEMENT
Deepika Padukone keeps her sunkissed glow in check, see pic

The Bajirao actress Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle to share a candid picture, keeping her sunkissed glow in check. The actress picked up a no-makeup look for the selfie

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 May,2023 14:15:50
Breaking the internet with her radiant charm, Deepika Padukone just dropped a sunkissed selfie that’s causing a collective jaw drop! With a touch of audacious confidence, the Bollywood queen decided to embrace the “no makeup” look, and boy, did she nail it!

It seems like Deepika has a secret pact with the sun, where it meticulously bestows its golden rays exclusively upon her flawless visage. Honestly, forget about the “no makeup” look; she could pull off a “no gravity” look effortlessly.

We all need her skincare routine ASAP, because if we can’t have her impeccable glow, we can at least dream of being half as fabulous as the sun-kissed diva herself!

Deepika’s casual style

Bollywood fashionista unleashed her sartorial prowess by donning an emerald green shirt that could give envy to the lush meadows. Oh, but she didn’t stop there! Like a fashion magician, she layered it atop a sleek black tank, creating a monochrome masterpiece that would make even the most discerning fashion critics gasp in admiration. And what’s that? A black sun cap perched atop her head, as if to say, “I’m here to slay both fashion and sun rays!” But wait, there’s more!

Deepika sprinkled her ensemble with a dash of swag by adorning herself with a sleek accessory. With every outfit choice, Deepika proves that she’s not just a style icon; she’s a style supernova, ready to obliterate fashion norms and leave us all mesmerized by her impeccable sense of style. Now, if only we could borrow a fraction of her fashion mojo, our closets would be forever grateful!

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

