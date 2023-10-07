Movies | Celebrities

Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Parineeti Chopra: Celeb-approved long hairstyles to rock lehengas

Join us on a glamorous journey as we delve into the enchanting long hairstyles sported by none other than Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, and Parineeti Chopra, each of them a reigning queen in their own right.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 Oct,2023 07:45:40
Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Parineeti Chopra: Celeb-approved long hairstyles to rock lehengas 859014
  • Highlights:
  • Deepika Padukone shines in an emerald green and beige lehenga with flowing hair.
  • Kriti Sanon stuns in lavender with sleek makeup and a dreamy blonde wavy hairstyle.
  • Parineeti Chopra dazzles in a sequinned red lehenga with a dramatic wavy hairdo.

Lehengas have always been the epitome of grace, style, and elegance. And when it comes to creating an unforgettable ensemble, the right hairstyle can make all the difference. Join us on a glamorous journey as we delve into the enchanting long hairstyles sported by none other than Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, and Parineeti Chopra, each of them a reigning queen in their own right. These celebrity-approved long hairstyles have redefined the art of pairing hair with lehengas, showcasing how the right mane can steal the spotlight and make heads turn. So, let’s dive into the world of celebrity fashion where lehengas take center stage and long hairstyles add an irresistible allure to the mix!

Deepika Padukone’s Enchanting Lehenga Elegance

When it comes to owning the spotlight in a lehenga, Deepika Padukone effortlessly steals the show. Imagine her in a deep-neck beige lehenga choli blouse, casting an enchanting aura with her choice of attire. But here’s where the magic truly unfolds: her long emerald green skirt, adorned with a lavish golden border, creates an opulent contrast that’s simply mesmerizing. Deepika’s makeup was tastefully understated, enhancing her natural beauty. The real star, though, was her hair—sleek, open, and flowing like a river of elegance. Those luscious locks framed her face like a work of art, proving that sometimes, simplicity is the ultimate sophistication when paired with a lehenga.

Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Parineeti Chopra: Celeb-approved long hairstyles to rock lehengas 859011

Kriti Sanon’s Lavender Lehenga Fairytale

Kriti Sanon, the Bollywood enchantress, recently graced an event in a breathtaking lavender lehenga that felt straight out of a fairy tale. Her ensemble, intricately designed, demanded attention, and Kriti knew exactly how to complement it. With sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and lips adorned in a delicate nude pink hue, she looked every bit the ethereal princess. Yet, the pièce de résistance was her long wavy blonde hair, braided elegantly at the crown to secure her veil. It was a hairstyle fit for a dream, adding a whimsical touch to her lehenga look. Kriti’s choice proved that when it comes to pairing long hairstyles with lehengas, you’re not just dressing up; you’re stepping into a storybook.

Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Parineeti Chopra: Celeb-approved long hairstyles to rock lehengas 859012

Parineeti Chopra’s Red Lehenga Extravaganza

Prepare to be dazzled as Parineeti Chopra steps into the spotlight in a sequinned red lehenga choli that radiates opulence. She took a minimalist approach to accessories and makeup, allowing her lehenga to take center stage. However, what truly set hearts aflutter was her wavy, side-parted hairdo. Cleverly pinned from one end to the other, it created a stunning asymmetrical effect, adding a dramatic flair to her look. Parineeti’s long, flowing locks were the epitome of glamour, proving that when paired with the right lehenga, your hairstyle can be the ultimate showstopper.

Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Parineeti Chopra: Celeb-approved long hairstyles to rock lehengas 859013

In the world of lehengas, these Bollywood icons have shown us that the art of pairing long hairstyles is a game-changer. Deepika’s flowing locks, Kriti’s fairytale braid, and Parineeti’s dramatic waves all serve as a testament to the enchanting fusion of fashion and hair. When you marry the perfect hairstyle with a stunning lehenga, you’re not just dressed to impress; you’re ready to embark on a captivating journey, turning heads and making memories with each twirl.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

"History in the Making: India's first ever trailer launch by fans! Fans of Tiger Shroff , Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan will Join Forces to Exclusively launch the trailer of Ganapath before the official launch" 859019
“History in the Making: India’s first ever trailer launch by fans! Fans of Tiger Shroff , Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan will Join Forces to Exclusively launch the trailer of Ganapath before the official launch”
Fans Go Wild as 'Hum Aaye Hain' Drops-Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon Set the Dance Floor on Fire 858903
Fans Go Wild as ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ Drops-Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon Set the Dance Floor on Fire
Kriti Sanon reunites with sister Nupur, stuns in lime green co ord set 858924
Kriti Sanon reunites with sister Nupur, stuns in lime green co ord set
Mission Raniganj Review: Yours Mine And Hours,Mission Raniganj Celebrates The Unassuming Valour Of A True Hero 858841
Mission Raniganj Review: Yours Mine And Hours,Mission Raniganj Celebrates The Unassuming Valour Of A True Hero
Unlock galactic glow with Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone & Mrunal Thakur’s gold earrings 858809
Unlock galactic glow with Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone & Mrunal Thakur’s gold earrings
Deepika Padukone keeps it chic in black midi dress & denim jacket [Photo] 858656
Deepika Padukone keeps it chic in black midi dress & denim jacket [Photo]

Latest Stories

Jannat Zubair Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Black Ruffle Gown 859001
Jannat Zubair Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Black Ruffle Gown
Chikankari Kurtis: Shreya Ghoshal, Dhvani Bhanushali & Monal Thakur’s festive favourites 859009
Chikankari Kurtis: Shreya Ghoshal, Dhvani Bhanushali & Monali Thakur’s festive favourites
Gown Envy: Steal Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair & Reem Sameer Shaikh’s party wear looks 859094
Gown Envy: Steal Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Reem Sameer Shaikh’s party wear looks
Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga designs 859084
Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna & Rakul Preet Singh’s lehenga designs
Twirl in sharara suits this festive season: Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia & Hansika Motwani’s picks 859064
Twirl in sharara suits this festive season: Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia & Hansika Motwani’s picks
Skirts For Women: Jacqueliene Fernandez, Tara Sutaria & Sonakshi Sinha’s go-to glam picks 859045
Skirts For Women: Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria & Jacqueliene Fernandez’s go-to glam picks
Read Latest News