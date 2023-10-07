Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Parineeti Chopra: Celeb-approved long hairstyles to rock lehengas

Highlights:

Lehengas have always been the epitome of grace, style, and elegance. And when it comes to creating an unforgettable ensemble, the right hairstyle can make all the difference. Join us on a glamorous journey as we delve into the enchanting long hairstyles sported by none other than Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, and Parineeti Chopra, each of them a reigning queen in their own right. These celebrity-approved long hairstyles have redefined the art of pairing hair with lehengas, showcasing how the right mane can steal the spotlight and make heads turn. So, let’s dive into the world of celebrity fashion where lehengas take center stage and long hairstyles add an irresistible allure to the mix!

Deepika Padukone’s Enchanting Lehenga Elegance

When it comes to owning the spotlight in a lehenga, Deepika Padukone effortlessly steals the show. Imagine her in a deep-neck beige lehenga choli blouse, casting an enchanting aura with her choice of attire. But here’s where the magic truly unfolds: her long emerald green skirt, adorned with a lavish golden border, creates an opulent contrast that’s simply mesmerizing. Deepika’s makeup was tastefully understated, enhancing her natural beauty. The real star, though, was her hair—sleek, open, and flowing like a river of elegance. Those luscious locks framed her face like a work of art, proving that sometimes, simplicity is the ultimate sophistication when paired with a lehenga.

Kriti Sanon’s Lavender Lehenga Fairytale

Kriti Sanon, the Bollywood enchantress, recently graced an event in a breathtaking lavender lehenga that felt straight out of a fairy tale. Her ensemble, intricately designed, demanded attention, and Kriti knew exactly how to complement it. With sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and lips adorned in a delicate nude pink hue, she looked every bit the ethereal princess. Yet, the pièce de résistance was her long wavy blonde hair, braided elegantly at the crown to secure her veil. It was a hairstyle fit for a dream, adding a whimsical touch to her lehenga look. Kriti’s choice proved that when it comes to pairing long hairstyles with lehengas, you’re not just dressing up; you’re stepping into a storybook.

Parineeti Chopra’s Red Lehenga Extravaganza

Prepare to be dazzled as Parineeti Chopra steps into the spotlight in a sequinned red lehenga choli that radiates opulence. She took a minimalist approach to accessories and makeup, allowing her lehenga to take center stage. However, what truly set hearts aflutter was her wavy, side-parted hairdo. Cleverly pinned from one end to the other, it created a stunning asymmetrical effect, adding a dramatic flair to her look. Parineeti’s long, flowing locks were the epitome of glamour, proving that when paired with the right lehenga, your hairstyle can be the ultimate showstopper.

In the world of lehengas, these Bollywood icons have shown us that the art of pairing long hairstyles is a game-changer. Deepika’s flowing locks, Kriti’s fairytale braid, and Parineeti’s dramatic waves all serve as a testament to the enchanting fusion of fashion and hair. When you marry the perfect hairstyle with a stunning lehenga, you’re not just dressed to impress; you’re ready to embark on a captivating journey, turning heads and making memories with each twirl.