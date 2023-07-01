ADVERTISEMENT
Deepika Padukone makes statement in Sil-Sila India co-ord outfit

Deepika Padukone knows how to steal the show! She effortlessly combines elegance with trendiness, always making heads turn with her impeccable sense of fashion, check out her latest look

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Jul,2023 21:09:04
When it comes to vogue, Deepika Padukone knows how to steal the show! She effortlessly combines elegance with trendiness, always making heads turn with her impeccable sense of fashion. Whether it’s rocking a glamorous red carpet look or acing a casual street style ensemble, Deepika never fails to leave a lasting impression.

From chic dresses to statement accessories, she fearlessly experiments with different looks, setting new trends in the fashion world. With her infectious confidence and radiant smile, Deepika is not just a style icon, but also a true fashion inspiration for millions of fans around the globe.

Deepika Padukone steals it in Sil-Sila

Deepika Padukone stepped out in style wearing a co-ord outfit from the fashion label Sil-Sila India. The ensemble featured a long shirt and pants set adorned with a quirky abstract pattern in vibrant shades of orange, blue, and turquoise. The blouse boasted a collared neckline, front button closures, billowy sleeves, and a relaxed silhouette with a long hem length. The flared pants complemented the top, showcasing a high-rise waistline and side pockets. Deepika completed her look with a stylish Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, statement gold rings, and tan pumps with striking high heels. Her hair was styled in a sleek updo, while her makeup included subtle eye shadow, feathered brows, a nude lip shade, mascara-enhanced lashes, well-defined cheekbones with a touch of blush, and a dewy base accentuated by a radiant highlighter.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

