ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Deepika Padukone turns minion, rocks stunning yellow baggy tshirt and blue trouser style

Check out how Deepika Padukone is winning hearts with her cute and adorable and charming avatar

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
26 Apr,2023 10:34:56
Deepika Padukone turns minion, rocks stunning yellow baggy tshirt and blue trouser style

Deepika Padukone is one of the most adorable and cutest personalities that we currently have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been doing terrific work in the Hindi entertainment industry for more than a decade and well, today, she’s certainly considered by many as a legend. Not just in the Hindi cinema industry ladies and gentlemen, Deepika Padukone has also done good quality work in her Hollywood entertainment space and well, we are truly in awe of her for all the right reasons.

Check out this cute and adorable minion avatar of Deepika Padukone:

The thing with Deepika Padukone is that not just her style and fashion quotient on the ramp ladies and gentlemen, Deepika Padukone is also known immensely well for her airport fashion diaries. Well, that’s exactly why, once again, she’s seen winning hearts with complete passion in her cute and adorable minion avatar. The diva is seen looking wonderful in a stunning yellow baggy tshirt and blue trousers and well, we love her swag statement and how. Well, do you want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

Work Front:

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Even in Fighter movie, she will be seen next alongside Hrithik Roshan. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
"Deepika Has The Right To Ask For.....," Actress Madhoo Raises Voice Against Inequality In B-town
"Deepika Has The Right To Ask For.....," Actress Madhoo Raises Voice Against Inequality In B-town
Deepika Padukone explores Bhutan, spends day with the natives
Deepika Padukone explores Bhutan, spends day with the natives
Deepika Padukone To Katrina Kaif: Highest Paid Actress In 2023
Deepika Padukone To Katrina Kaif: Highest Paid Actress In 2023
Who Will Play The Female lead Opposite Kartik Aaryan?
Who Will Play The Female lead Opposite Kartik Aaryan?
Deepika Padukone wears bomber jacket in 35 degree temperature in Mumbai, netizen says, "she could be hiding a baby bump"
Deepika Padukone wears bomber jacket in 35 degree temperature in Mumbai, netizen says, "she could be hiding a baby bump"
Beautiful Collar Necklaces Ft. Janhvi Kapoor To Aditi Rao Hydari
Beautiful Collar Necklaces Ft. Janhvi Kapoor To Aditi Rao Hydari
Latest Stories
Watch: Fan calls Sai Pallavi 'didi' in Mumbai, her adorable reaction will melt you
Watch: Fan calls Sai Pallavi 'didi' in Mumbai, her adorable reaction will melt you
In Pics: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma spotted together for a date night, fans in awe
In Pics: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma spotted together for a date night, fans in awe
Surbhi Chandna becomes YRF 'heroine', dances on Tu Mere Samne song
Surbhi Chandna becomes YRF 'heroine', dances on Tu Mere Samne song
When Arijit Singh apologised to Fame Gurukul’s headmistress Ila Arun for breaking her trust, watch
When Arijit Singh apologised to Fame Gurukul’s headmistress Ila Arun for breaking her trust, watch
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill shares winning moment ft. Arjun Tendulkar, fan comments, "saale sahab ke team ko..."
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill shares winning moment ft. Arjun Tendulkar, fan comments, "saale sahab ke team ko..."
YRKKH Special: When Mohsin Khan posed in Shah Rukh Khan style to woo girls
YRKKH Special: When Mohsin Khan posed in Shah Rukh Khan style to woo girls
Read Latest News