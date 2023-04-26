Deepika Padukone turns minion, rocks stunning yellow baggy tshirt and blue trouser style

Check out how Deepika Padukone is winning hearts with her cute and adorable and charming avatar

Deepika Padukone is one of the most adorable and cutest personalities that we currently have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been doing terrific work in the Hindi entertainment industry for more than a decade and well, today, she’s certainly considered by many as a legend. Not just in the Hindi cinema industry ladies and gentlemen, Deepika Padukone has also done good quality work in her Hollywood entertainment space and well, we are truly in awe of her for all the right reasons.

Check out this cute and adorable minion avatar of Deepika Padukone:

The thing with Deepika Padukone is that not just her style and fashion quotient on the ramp ladies and gentlemen, Deepika Padukone is also known immensely well for her airport fashion diaries. Well, that’s exactly why, once again, she’s seen winning hearts with complete passion in her cute and adorable minion avatar. The diva is seen looking wonderful in a stunning yellow baggy tshirt and blue trousers and well, we love her swag statement and how. Well, do you want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

Work Front:

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Even in Fighter movie, she will be seen next alongside Hrithik Roshan. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com