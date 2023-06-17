ADVERTISEMENT
Deepika Padukone's 'Before & After' moment is too wow to handle

Deepika Padukone has always been a force to reckon with in the entertainment space and we love her. Well, it's now time to check out her latest video that we are all loving for real. Let's check out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
17 Jun,2023 10:55:55
Deepika Padukone is one of the most beautiful and adored personalities that we currently have in the Hindi film industry. The diva has been doing terrific work in the Hindi entertainment industry for more than a decade and well, today, she’s certainly considered by many as a legend. Not just in the Hindi films ladies and gentlemen, Deepika has also done good quality work in her Hollywood entertainment space and well, we are truly in awe of her for all the right reasons. Her fans and admirers always shower her with all the right reasons and no wonder, we simply can’t keep calm. Her photos go viral everywhere and we love it all the time.

Check out this cute and adorable fun avatar of Deepika Padukone:

The thing with Deepika Padukone is that not just her style and fashion quotient on the ramp ladies and gentlemen, Deepika is also known immensely well for her airport fashion diaries. Well, not just fashion diaries folks, Deepika Padukone is also someone who creates the best Instagram reels. Well, this time, her latest video has to do something with her cute and adorable ‘Before & After’ moment and well, the video is full of fun and vibe indeed. Well, check out below –

Absolutely amazing and incredible, right folks? Brilliant and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

