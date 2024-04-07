Movies | Celebrities

Check out Manushi Chhillar, who wore two black outfits, one in a saree and the other in a dress. Please look at her photographs.

Manushi Chhillar is a well-known Indian personality recognized for her fashion sense. Her style is smart, elegant, adaptable, and constantly fashionable. She continues to inspire her followers with her excellent sense of style, making her a fashion icon in the entertainment industry. In recent photos, the actress wears two black outfits, one a saree and the other a dress. It’s intriguing to see which clothing will suit her best.

Manushi Chhillar’s Black Saree And Dress Appearance-

Black Saree

Manushi Chhillar stuns in a black sheer saree paired with a corset blouse, epitomizing elegance with a hint of allure in this captivating ensemble. The sheer fabric of the saree drapes gracefully around Manushi’s figure, delicately revealing glimpses of skin beneath, adding depth and sophistication to the ensemble. She opts for a bold corset stone embellished blouse that accentuates her curves with its structured silhouette. The outfit is from Talking Threads, and it costs Rs. 39,999.

To complete her look, Manushi accessories with statement long rhinestone earrings that add a touch of glamour to her ensemble. Her hair is styled in middle-parting loose waves or an elegant updo, framing her face with softness and grace. For makeup, Manushi chooses a sultry yet refined look, with shimmery eyes, highlighted cheeks, and a nude lip color that enhances her natural beauty and paired with beige heels, adding drama to her appearance.

Black Corset Dress

She mesmerizes in a black corset mini dress, exuding confidence and sophistication with her impeccable style. The black strapless wavy tube-style corset mini dress hugs her curves perfectly, accentuating her figure with its structured silhouette. The corset bodice provides a touch of allure, cinching her waist and highlighting her hourglass shape, while the mini length adds a modern and youthful vibe to the ensemble. The outfit is from Manish Gharat, and it costs Rs. 24,800.

She keeps her accessories minimal yet impactful. She opts for a delicate diamond necklace and rings that add a hint of glamour without overpowering the outfit. Her hair is styled in middle-parted loose waves, framing her face elegantly and gracefully. She enhances her features with flawless skin, soft eyeshadow, and a nude lip color that adds sophistication to her overall appearance.

Which look of Manushi will you rate 10 out of 10? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.