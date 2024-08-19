Ditipriya Roy’s Viral Reunion with On-Screen Brother Soham Basu Roy Chowdhury After 13 Years

In a heartwarming reunion, actress Ditipriya Roy recently met her on-screen brother Soham Basu Roy Chowdhury, at Asutosh College, 13 years after they last worked together on the serial ‘Aparajit.’ The serial, which aired almost 13 years ago, told the story of a single father, played by Jisshu Sengupta, and his two children, one of whom was played by Ditipriya.

Ditipriya, now a household name after her impressive performance as ‘Karunamayi Rani Rasmani,’ was just a class four student when she worked with Soham, who played her younger brother in the serial. Despite the passage of time, Ditipriya’s continued reference to Soham as her ‘brother’ is a touching testament to the strong bond they formed during their time on the sets of ‘Aparajit.’

The chance encounter at Asutosh College, where Ditipriya had gone to collect her graduation papers, was a moment of pure nostalgia for both Ditipriya and Soham. They took a picture together, which has since gone viral on social media, leaving fans nostalgic for the good old days.

In an interview with Digital, Ditipriya spoke fondly of her on-screen brother, saying, “I still call him my brother. He is my ‘screen brother,’ a graduate student in the Department of Communication. We acted together in a serial – ‘Aparajit’. He played the role of my brother. Both were studying in junior school then. Since then, Soham has been my ‘brother’.

Ditipriya also expressed her happiness that fans still remember them and their work on ‘Aparajit,’ saying, “It’s nice to think that so many people still remember us. I am the only child of my parents. I have no brother or sister from my mother’s womb. There are cousins. And Soham is my screen brother.

The viral picture of Ditipriya and Soham has brought back memories of their childhood days on the sets of ‘Aparajit,’ with fans taking to social media to share their favorite moments from the serial. Ditipriya’s message to Soham, whom she considers her brother, is one of love and encouragement, as she wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.