Ditipriya Roy Returns to Small Screen with Star Jalsa’s Hit Serial

Ditipriya Roy is a talented and versatile actress who has made a significant impact in the Bengali entertainment industry. With her impressive range and critically acclaimed performances, she has established herself as a prominent figure in Bengali-language films and serials. Best known for her iconic portrayal of ‘Rani Rashmoni’ in the popular television series ‘Karunamoyee Rani Rashmoni’, Ditipriya has also showcased her acting prowess on the big screen with notable roles in films like ‘Bob Biswas’,’Aay Khuku Aay’,’Kolkata Chalantika’ and ‘Achena Uttam’, solidifying her position as a sought-after actress in the region.

After a brief hiatus, Ditipriya will be seen in Star Jalsa’s popular series “Anurager Chhowa”, where she will play the role of Rupa, one of the two daughters of Surjo Dipa.

In an interview with Anandabazar, Ditipriya revealed that she is still in talks about the contract and will only proceed once her final MA exam on August 28th is over. The actress is currently pursuing her Masters in Sociology.

Ditipriya has been working as a child artist in several serials and movies since her childhood, but her role in “Rani Rashmoni” was the turning point of her career. After the series ended, she was not seen on the small screen for a while, but made appearances in series like “Rajneeti” and “Dakghor”. Now, she is returning to the small screen with “Anurager Chhowa”, which has been one of the oldest and most popular serials on Star Jalsa.

Apart from “Anurager Chhowa”, Ditipriya has two other projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Subhankar Chattopadhyay’s “Pataliganjer Putulkhela” and another untitled series.

With her comeback, Ditipriya is sure to win the hearts of her fans once again with her talent and charm. We can’t wait to see her in her new roles!