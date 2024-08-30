Television | TV News

Bengali actress Ditipriya Roy, known for her role in 'Rani Rashmoni,' has sparked excitement with her alleged romance with a popular footballer, joining the list of silver screen stars smitten with sports personalities.

Ditipriya Roy is a talented Bengali actress renowned for her portrayal of ‘Ranima’ in the popular series ‘Rani Rashmoni.’ Her alleged romance has generated significant interest, solidifying the timeless connection between the entertainment and sports worlds.

The compelling world of entertainment and sports has witnessed another captivating union, as Ditipriya Roy, the talented actress from ‘Rani Rashmoni,’ has captured hearts with her suspected love affair.

Rumors surrounding Ditipriya’s romantic life have been circulating for a month, with industry insiders hinting at her involvement with a popular footballer. Although the actress had previously dropped subtle hints about her love life, she refrained from revealing her partner’s identity.

However, sources close to Tolipara have confirmed that Ditipriya has given her heart to Samik Mitra, the talented goalkeeper from Jalpaiguri, who plays for Chennaiyin FC. The couple’s relationship reportedly began with a romantic getaway, sparking excitement among fans.

Ditipriya’s mother, Sudipta Roy, inadvertently fueled the speculation by sharing a picture of the couple on social media, affectionately referring to Shamik as “Rivubabu.” The actress’s reluctance to discuss her personal life has only heightened curiosity among her fans.