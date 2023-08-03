Dream Girl Ananya Panday Looks Piping Hot In Pink Bikini From Ibiza Vacation

Ananya Panday with her family had an amazing time on her vacation in Ibiza Island. Since returning from her vacation, she has treated her fans with amazing pictures. Today, again, taking the Barbiecore fever to another level, she shared pictures in her pink bikini.

Ananya Panday’s Hot Looks

In the latest Instagram photos, Ananya wore a plain pink bikini set for her vacation. She slayed with her look as she styled herself with a messy bun and black glasses. In the pictures, she posed under the sky and near blue water. The Island vibes are all cool and comfy. Ananya looks hot in the sunny weather and cool water. With her every picture, she is making her fans swoon.

Ananya emphasized her hourglass figure throughout the pictures. With the series of pictures, the diva shared the fun moment she had. Her red face hints that the weather didn’t go well with her skin. However, she loved the beauty of the place with sunset and nature. She had fun with her family.

On 22nd July, Ananya Panday began to share the vacation pictures. She turned blue baby in the first Ibiza post. In contrast, it’s the same vacation where she snapped with her rumored boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and the duo buzzed on the internet.

Did you like Ananya Panday’s pink bikini avatar? Please drop your views and follow IWMBuzz.com.