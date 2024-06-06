Dream Girl: Sreeleela Wows In Green Simple Saree With Designer Blouse

The South Beauty Sreeleela is among the few actresses who love fashion and never ceases to capture attention with her simplicity. Whether gracing her look in a beautiful gown or embracing ethnicity in an anarkali, the actress knows to carry every look elegantly. The newest in her collection is a simple green saree, which made her look nothing short of a dream girl.

Sreeleela’s Green Saree Glam

Redefining the timeless charm in six yard saree, the South beauty wore a green simple saree. The olive green simple georgette saree features a sequins embellished attractive border adding a touch of sophistication. She pairs her look with a matching olive green blouse crafted in a designer pattern. The simple v-neckline and cut-out pattern in the back add a statement touch, enhancing her elegance.

But wait, that’s not all! Sreeleela effortlessly turns up the glam like a dream girl with her open curly hairstyles flying in the air. The black winged eyeliner accentuates her beautiful eyes, and the pink eye shadow adds a dreamy touch. With shiny pink cheeks and pink lips, the diva looks gorgeous. With huge jhumkas, the actress rounds out her desi glam.

Posing in the backdrop of silhouette hour and greenery, Sreeleela unleashes her inner beauty in the beautiful saree. In contrast, her mesmerizing desi avatar and killer aadaye left us in awe of her beauty. The actress showcased her magical side in front of the camera through her striking poses. The admiration for Sreeleela’s mesmerising beauty was evident in the comments, with a fan calling her’ Dream Girl’.