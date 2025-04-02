Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s Film Faces Repeated Leaks Online; Furious Fans Say ‘Don’t Need To Go To Theatre’

The upcoming film featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela has been under production for some time. However, footage from the shoot continues to appear online, with several leaks surfacing in recent days. While earlier leaks consisted of still images, recent clips showing key sequences have been circulating widely on Reddit.

One of the latest videos shows Aaryan and Sreeleela filming a running sequence, leading to further discussions on social media. Some users have expressed frustration over the frequent leaks, with one person commenting that repeated exposure to leaked content has reduced their excitement for the film. Others have suggested that since so much footage is already available online, the film’s theatrical release might not attract as much interest. Another user speculated that at this rate, the entire movie might leak before its official premiere.

This is not the first time an anticipated film has dealt with leaks before its release. With social media making it easier for such content to spread quickly, filmmakers often struggle to keep crucial moments under wraps. While the production team has not addressed the ongoing leaks, fans are debating whether such incidents impact a film’s overall reception.

As leaks continue to emerge, discussions around the film’s security measures and the possible effects on its box office performance remain ongoing. Whether these leaks will affect audience turnout when the film hits theatres is yet to be seen.