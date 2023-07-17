Foodie Frenzy! Hansika Motwani relishes a "Mickeylicious" pizza at Disneyland Paris

Get ready for a Foodie Frenzy at Disneyland Paris! The Shaka Laka Boom Boom actress Hansika Motwani recently embarked on a culinary adventure at the magical theme park, indulging in a truly “Mickeylicious” treat – a cheesy Mickey-shaped pizza! With a gleam in her eyes and a hunger for deliciousness, Hansika shared her gastronomic escapade on her Instagram handle, treating her followers to a set of mouthwatering pictures.

Hansika Motwani drops candid moments from Paris

In the snapshots, Hansika can be seen savouring every bite of the cheesy delight, a delightful Mickey-shaped pizza that is sure to make any foodie’s heart skip a beat. The combination of gooey cheese, perfectly baked crust, and the iconic Mickey design was simply irresistible.

With a playful caption that revealed her excitement, Hansika wrote, “I’d hate to keep Mickey waiting, so I must go eat now.”

About Disneyland Paris

This whimsical wonderland is a treasure trove of thrilling rides, beloved characters, and endless joy. As you wander through the vibrant streets, you’ll be greeted by the friendly smiles of Mickey, Minnie, and all their Disney friends, who are just as excited to see you as you are to meet them. Feel your heart race on exhilarating roller coasters, let your imagination run wild in captivating shows, and indulge your taste buds with delectable treats shaped like beloved Disney icons. Whether you’re young or young at heart, Disneyland Paris guarantees a day full of laughter, wonder, and unforgettable memories