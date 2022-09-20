Summer calls for additional haircuts that discourage sweat and stickiness. A braided ponytail is a great option for you if you want a summery look. Summertime is a popular time for braids, and new variations are constantly appearing. Rope braids have been worn by every B-town celebrity. Here is where you can find direct inspiration.

Ananya Panday accessorized her simple yet chic braided ponytail with a sheer black halter-neck dress to increase the glam factor. Your hair should be neatly separated into three sections, pulled back into a high ponytail, and then tightly braided. Before tying the braids off at the end with an elastic band, make sure they look full. This hairstyle is perfect for your upcoming brunch date! We were in awe of Alia Bhatt’s stunning nude outfit, and the braid gave the entire ensemble a romantic feel. With her low, unkempt ponytail, she looked gorgeous. Her face had a dewy sheen, and the few loose strands of hair perfectly framed her features.

With few accessories, Kiara Advani completed her glammed-up outfit. Her high ponytail with braids added to the tension. You can get the same appearance. Make a high ponytail with your hair, wrap a tiny section of it around the elastic, and secure it with a pin. Divide the remaining hair into two parts, twist them together, and then firmly tie them up to form this magnificent rope braid ponytail. Sonakshi Sinha exuded swagger in her dazzling attire. She put her in a long ponytail with braids. This outfit is ideal for a summertime party.

Over the years, Deepika Padukone has flaunted a number of audacious looks. She is shown here with side-parted, wet hair. She had a low ponytail braided from her short hair. This appearance demonstrates that you can wear this hairstyle with shorter hair.

Simple steps:

1. If your hair isn’t straight, you can use a hair straightener to straighten the locks.

2. Apply a small amount of gel to your hair and comb it through to distribute it evenly to achieve a sleek look.

3. Divide the ponytail into various parts. Both portions should be twisted, wrapped, and rubber-banded together.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com