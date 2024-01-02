Go Gorgeous Like Keerthy Suresh, Malavika Mohanan & Rashmika Mandanna In Shimmery Sarees,

The love for sarees will never fade away. Whether it is made in the traditional way or draped with a modern twist, the elegance of the saree spreads its charm every time. However, if you are looking for inspiration to look gorgeous, take cues from South actresses Keerthy Suresh, Malavika Mohanan and Rashmika Mandanna.

1) Keerthy Suresh

Show your desi style like Keerthy Suresh in a not-so-vibrant look. The actress dons a bronze sequins embellished sheer saree. She pairs this with a multi-colour threadwork blouse, giving her a not-so-vibrant look. With her open hairstyle, bold red lips and diamond necklace set, she looks wow.

2) Malavika Mohanan

Unveil the hot side of yours in the glam like Malavika Mohanan. The actress wears a sparkling golden sequined saree and a bold butterfly neckline blouse accentuating her bust. Her open locks, bold eye makeup and golden stud earrings complete her glamourous avatar.

3) Rashmika Mandanna

Be the beauty of the hour in a style like Rashmika Mandanna. The diva dons a beautiful beige saree, which she pairs with a sleeveless low-neckline golden blouse. She styles her look with a messy bun, minimalistic makeup and colourful earrings, creating a mesmerising glimpse.

So, whose shimmery saree glam did you like? Share your choice in the comments box.