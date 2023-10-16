Movies | Celebrities

Hairstyles For Girls: Sai Pallavi, Nithya Menen & Pranita Subhash’ trendsetting cues

Sai Pallavi, Nithya Menen, and Pranita Subhash, these leading ladies of Tinseltown have made waves not just with their acting prowess but also with their fabulous and fashionable hairstyles

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Oct,2023 08:30:11
Credit: Sai Pallavi, Nithya Menen & Pranita Subhash Instagram

Get ready to unlock the secret to glam-up your locks, because we’re diving headfirst into a whirlwind of trendsetting cues with the charismatic trio of Sai Pallavi, Nithya Menen, and Pranita Subhash! These leading ladies of Tinseltown have made waves not just with their acting prowess but also with their fabulous and fashionable hairstyles. Whether it’s Sai Pallavi’s natural grace, Nithya Menen’s chic vibes, or Pranita Subhash’s bold experimentation, there’s a hairstyle inspiration for every mood and occasion. So, grab your hairbrush, because we’re about to embark on a hair-raising adventure through the realms of style and beauty!

Sai Pallavi: Sleek, Straight, and Naturally Divine

Sai Pallavi proves that sometimes, simplicity is the key to capturing hearts. With her sleek, straight hair cascading like a waterfall of elegance, she adds a touch of ethereal grace to her ethnic salwar suit. Opting for a “no makeup, makeup” look, she lets her natural beauty shine through, and the result is utterly enchanting. Minimal accessories keep the focus on her luscious locks, reminding us that sometimes, the best accessory is your hair. Sai Pallavi’s style mantra? Effortless charm!

Nithya Menen: Short Hair, Big Braids, Bigger Vibes

Nithya Menen is here to show that short hair can be a canvas for creativity too. She rocks the ultimate casual hairdo for those with shorter locks. If you’re a fan of braids but thought they were out of reach for your hair length, think again! Nithya’s crown of braids is a style revelation, and it’s the perfect addition to your fashion routine. Paired with a knitted neon attire and minimal makeup, it’s a head-turning combination of chic and stylish. Short hair, big braids, and even bigger vibes – Nithya’s got it all.

Pranita Subhash: Braided Beauty for Festive Finesse

Pranita Subhash is all about creating goals with her long braided hairstyle. When she dons her beautiful green lehenga choli, the world takes notice. This is a look that’s a perfect pick for the festive season – it’s like Diwali arrived early! Pranita’s braided hair adds an element of timeless charm to her ensemble, making her the embodiment of festive finesse. If you’re searching for that head-turning look to celebrate, Pranita Subhash has just given you your style inspiration. Let the festivities begin!

